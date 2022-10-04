National Cinnamon Roll Day: Cinnabon's 'buy one, get one free' offer available for 3 days

October 4 is National Cinnamon Roll Day and Cinnabon is celebrating with a three-day promotion.

Cinnabon Rewards members can get a "buy one, get one free baked good" offer with free delivery during the promotional period when they order through the Cinnabon app and use the code ROLL22.

Orders made through Cinnabon.com are also eligible for free delivery, according to Cinnabon's press release.

Customers can choose from Cinnabon's Classic Roll, MiniBon, four-count BonBites and Center of the Roll when redeeming their BOGO offer.

Cinnabon Rewards members can mix and match their baked good selections, according to the company’s release.

CinnaPacks, Caramel Pecan-topped items and all other baked goods not mentioned are excluded from Cinnabon's BOGO offer.

The three-day promotion will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7. It can be redeemed online or in person at participating Cinnabon bakery locations.

"As the cinnamon roll brand, we’re excited to celebrate our favorite day of the year with our biggest offer yet," said Michael Alberici, the vice president of marketing at Cinnabon, in a statement.

Social media users have been sharing posts that either praise Cinnabon's dedicated cinnamon roll menu or express their general love for cinnamon rolls.

"Sappy time: cinnamon rolls - in particular Cinnabon - have gotten me through break-ups, family losses, and bad days," one Twitter user wrote, which was retweeted by Cinnabon. "I can always count on cinnamon rolls to be the comfort food I need."

"I mean, what's not to love about cinnamon rolls?!!! Yum!!!" another user tweeted.

Cinnamon Roll Day was started in 1999 by the Swedish Home Baking Council (Hembakningsrådet), which established the day to celebrate the treat's 40th anniversary, according to National Today – an online national day calendar.

The U.S. eventually established a National Cinnamon Roll Day of its own though the exact year it started isn't clear.

National Cinnamon Roll Day shares a day with National Taco Day.