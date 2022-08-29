Expand / Collapse search
'National Cinema Day' offers $3 movie tickets for one day only

All movies in participating theaters will offer $3 movie tickets on September 3

On Saturday, movie tickets at theaters across the United States will cost just $3 in honor of "National Cinema Day." 

"National Cinema Day" is a day that was recently put in place by The Cinema Foundation to bring more people back to movie theaters. 

More than 3,000 theaters across the country will be participating in this discount, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, which will apply to any movie in any format. 

An AMC theater marquee

AMC and Regal Cinemas will both be taking part in the "National Cinema Day's" $3 movie ticket. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File / AP Newsroom)

"After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," said Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman in a statement. "We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet."

Labor Day weekend is typically a slow week for theaters, but the discounted ticket day could bring more to theaters during the traditionally slow weekend. 

The day aligns with the re-release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" which contains 11 minutes of extra footage. The day could also be used to view others for a first (or second) time like "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Elvis" and "Top Gun: Maverick." 

Scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home"

During "National Cinema Day," moviegoers can choose to see the re-release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" which contains 11 minutes of extra footage.  (Sony Pictures via AP / AP Newsroom)

"National Cinema Day" comes just ahead of some big releases in the coming months like "Don't Worry Darling" "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Also during "National Cinema Day," all movie theater visitors will get to see a reel of upcoming movies from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros. 

Inside a movie theater

Movie theater visitors will also get to see a reel of upcoming movies from various studios on "National Cinema Day."  (iStock / iStock)

All participating movie theaters can be found on the National Cinema Day website. 