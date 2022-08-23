MoviePass to relaunch in fall with a waitlist, after shutting down in 2019: ‘Space is limited’

Get your popcorn ready, because MoviePass is making a big return.

The American subscription-based movie ticketing service is preparing to relaunch a beta app on Labor Day, to only select users – who are prompted to join a waitlist when visiting the website.

The company will be opening up its waitlist to early sign-ups on Aug. 25. The waitlist is slated to open for five days on a first-come, first served basis and requires an email address and zip code.

On the MoviePass site it instructed its subscribers with the following text, "All who join the waitlist will receive priority access to the service and 10 friend invites. Space is limited. Once the waitlist is closed the only way to join will be through an invite from a friend."

Prices will vary depending on the user's home market, but general pricing will be $10, $20 or $30 a month, according to Business Insider.

Each option will provide the user a number of credits to use each month to see films, but there won’t be an unlimited option during MoviePass’ beta version.

In September 2019, MoviePass’ parent company at the time, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., announced that it was shutting down its services for subscribers.

The company had already halted service in July of that year as it claimed to be working on improvements to its app.

The MoviePass subscription previously provided members tickets to see a movie in a theater daily and even get tickets for new releases for $9.95 per month.

However, as new members flocked to the company, it struggled to make money. Customers also began complaining about the MoviePass app not working and having technical difficulties.

In 2021, MoviePass' co-founder Stacey Spikes announced she had purchased the company back after Helios and Matheson Analytics filed for bankruptcy.

AMC Theatres offers a similar service that appears to be more successful. The service allows members to see three movies per week at AMC locations.