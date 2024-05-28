National Burger Day deals from the chains, many for all week long

Tuesday, May 28 is National Burger Day and to celebrate, many restaurant chains around the United States have been offering deals — both on Tuesday and all throughout the week.

While many places claim to have invented the hamburger, what is not in question is that the iconic sandwich remains popular well more than 100 years after it was invented. Americans eat about 50 billion burgers a year, PBS reported.

Read on to find out where you can save some $$ on America's favorite sandwich.

Arby's

Arby's customers who belong to the Arby's Rewards program get 50% off any burger ordered in its app or online, says Arby's website.

This promotion began on Monday and goes through June 2.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burgers at Buffalo Wild Wings are "buy one, get one free" on Tuesday for members of the "Blazin' Rewards" program.

Burger King

Burger King is currently celebrating "B-Day Perks Week," which coincides with the chain's 70th birthday, says its website.

From May 28 until June 3, Burger King is offering a free item each day with a 70 cent purchase, starting with a free hamburger on Tuesday.

Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. is offering rewards members a "buy one, get one for $1" on Tuesday for orders that are made on its app.

Dave and Buster's

Burgers are 50% off for rewards members on Tuesday only, said the Dave and Buster's website.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack offered "codes to celebrate" to those who replied to its X post sharing a recent visit to a Shake Shack location.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering its Classic Single Smashburgers for $5 all day on Tuesday, said its website, at participating locations.

Whataburger

The Texas-based burger chain is offering triple points for reward members on Tuesday – and offered to give free burgers to people who share their "Favorite Whataburger photo or memory" on X.

Wendy's

Wendy's offering also extends beyond National Burger Day.

From Tuesday, May 28 until Sunday, June 2, customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent with any purchase, said its website.

