NASCAR

The NASCAR Truck Series is changing its name, here's why

Has been called Gander RV and Truck series since 2019

The NASCAR Truck Series is getting a new, but old name for 2021.

The series has been called the Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series since 2019. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The third-tier NASCAR circuit has been called the Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series for the past two seasons, but will resurrect the Camping World name next year.

Camping World is the parent company of Gander RV and Outdoors and CEO Marcus Lemonis said it used the temporary name change to help launch the latter brand following the acquisition of its predecessor, Gander Mountain, from bankruptcy in 2017.

“The next generation of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is right around the corner and we’re committed to the series that has delivered for our customers, fans and the entire Camping World family of brands,” Lemonis said in a statement on the switch.

The Truck Series was previously operated under the Camping World name from 2009 to 2018.

