NASCAR’s Joey Logano and Hailie Deegan deliver 350 holiday hams to charities in Ford F-150

Hailie's still hauling.

Continue Reading Below

After delivering over 3,000 pounds of turkey to Detroit families in need for Thanksgiving, Ford NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan on Wednesday teamed up with fellow racer Joey Logano to extend her “Hailiee’s Holiday Haul” effort to donate 350 country hams to Charlotte-area charities.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 9.08 +0.04 +0.44%

The Ford Performance pals used an F-150 to bring the food and 5,000 Ford-made masks to the Children’s Hope Alliance and Caterpillar Ministries, which are both supported by the Joey Logano Foundation.

The Children’s Hope Alliance promotes foster parenting and adoption, and Caterpillar Ministries provides various community services.

“When Hailie came to us and said she wanted to know where to go to give away some holiday hams it was a no-brainer,” Logano said in a press release. “We all kind of get stuck in our own little world, especially in times like this, but Christmas is a great time to show the need that is here. Unfortunately, this need is here every day, COVID or not, and the goal is to help these kids become a contributing member of society.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Deegan will be racing a DGR-Crosley Ford F-150 in the Camping World Truck Series in 2021 while Logano returns to his Team Penske Mustang in search of a second Cup Series championship.