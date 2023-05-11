Elon Musk says 'don't trust' early version of Twitter encrypted direct messages

Elon Musk on Thursday warned Twitter users to be cautious when testing out the social media platform’s new encrypted direct message feature.

"Early version of encrypted direct messages just launched. Try it, but don’t trust it yet," Musk said in a tweet.

The encrypted direct messages feature is part of a number of updates Musk has been employing to the platform since taking over in October.

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER WILL SOON HAVE VOICE, VIDEO CALLING AND OTHER FEATURES

On Wednesday, he tweeted that the release of encrypted direct messages "will grow in sophistication rapidly."

"The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head," Musk said in the tweet.

The company said on its website that although that should be the standard, it acknowledged that it's "not quite there yet, but we’re working on it."

While the company works on the feature, these encrypted direct messages will "appear as separate conversations, alongside your existing Direct Messages in your inbox," according to Twitter's website.

For now, the only users that can send and receive encrypted direct messages are verified users or affiliates of a verified organization. The recipient must also follow the sender or has either sent a message to the sender previously or has accepted a direct message request from the sender before.

TWITTER TO LET USERS MONETIZE CONTENT WITH SUBSCRIPTIONS

Both the sender and recipient must also have the latest Twitter app.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Earlier this week, Musk also noted that the company is working on voice and video chat features that he says will soon give users the ability "to talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number."