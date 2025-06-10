Multiple Los Angeles businesses ransacked during anti-ICE riots

Retail stores and at least one restaurant are being caught in the crosshairs of ongoing anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

A T-Mobile, Adidas, Apple Store and a sushi restaurant were also among the businesses that were damaged or looted in recent days as rioters clashed with law enforcement over ICE raids in the city. The agency has carried out raids across the city as the administration aims to carry out a massive deportation operation with a goal of 3,000 arrests daily.

Videos circulating on social media show a crowd of people breaking into the T-Mobile store location at 259 S. Broadway in Los Angeles. Several individuals were gathered around the front of the store while several others were walking inside through the broken front glass doors, according to a clip posted on X.

RIOTERS SET WAYMO SELF-DRIVING CARS ON FIRE, COMPANY SUSPENDS DOWNTOWN LA SERVICE

In a separate video on X, a group of rioters is seen breaking into Otoro Sushi on 2nd Street in Los Angeles.

Police told KABC that the suspects looted an Apple Store, two dispensaries, a pharmacy and jewelry store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.

FOX Business reached out to T-Mobile, Adidas, Apple and Otoro Sushi for comment.

RIOTERS SMASH WINDOWS AT LAPD HEADQUARTERS AS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CLASH WITH AUTHORITIES

By Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department made nearly two dozen arrests with charges ranging from attempted murder with a Molotov cocktail, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, looting and failure to disperse.

A battalion of 500 U.S. Marines is mobilizing to Los Angeles in response to the riots.

The Marines will be tasked with protecting federal property and federal personnel, according to a senior defense official, and the deployment is open-ended.

The Marines will not be carrying out a law enforcement role, but it’s unclear what their use of force rules are if protesters throw objects or spit at them.

The new deployment comes after President Donald Trump sent some 2,000 National Guardsmen to the city over the weekend.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report