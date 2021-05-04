Mother’s Day gifts will cost Americans $220 on average this year

Americans will likely spend more on Mother’s Day gifts this year than they did in 2020.

The National Retail Federation published an updated holiday spending forecast that says gifters are going to spend an average of $220.48 on Mother’s Day presents.

MOTHER’S DAY SPENDING 2020: HERE’S HOW PEOPLE PLAN TO CELEBRATE

That estimate is $15.48 more than what the federation predicted for last year, and is $23.48 more than what was predicted in 2019.

The top three gift categories for 2021 are flowers, greeting cards and special outings, according to an NRF survey that accompanied the forecast.

MOTHER’S DAY CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE SURVIVAL GIFTS

Men were more likely to spend money in these three categories compared to women, out of the 7,818 consumers who were surveyed.

For example, 75% of men said they’re going to buy flowers versus 61% of women while 74% of men said they’re going to buy greeting cards versus 71% of women and 57% of men said they’re going to buy a special outing versus 41% of women.

BEST GIFT IDEAS FOR MOTHER'S DAY

Men were also more likely to spend money on the eight other gifting categories: clothing and accessories (45% vs. 35%), jewelry (42% vs. 27%), books and CDs (29% vs. 17%), gift cards (50% vs. 45%), electronics (28% vs. 13%), housewares and gardening tools (30% vs. 21%), personal service (31% vs. 19%) and other (31% vs. 24%).

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

When it comes down to the total amount the NRF expects people to spend this year, its forecast says nearly $28.1 billion will be spent on Mother’s Day celebrations.

That amount is roughly $1.4 billion more than the federation predicted last year. It’s also a record high in the last 12 years, according to the NRF’s data.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Mother’s Day this year will be celebrated on Sunday, May 9.