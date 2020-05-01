Best gift ideas for Mother's Day

The COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping loved ones apart this year, but there are still ways to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day wherever you are. Companies are offering contactless delivery and items that give back to those in need with every purchase.

Here are some thoughtful gift-giving ideas sure to brighten up mom’s special day:

Thrive Market Subscription gift card

You can never have enough pantry essentials. Help mom stock up on her favorite foods with a subscription to Thrive Market, which offers food products at a reduced cost. For every subscription purchased, Thrive will match a paid membership with a free one for first responders, low-income families, teachers, veterans or students.

Vacay Layaway

Give her something she can look forward to -- like an all-expenses-paid vacation post-pandemic. Buy One, Give One, an initiative launched by hospitality industry leaders, is letting people buy future travel packages while giving back to front-line workers. Participants include CheapCaribbean, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Florida’s four-star Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa among many others globally. Each will donate hotel stays, gift cards and loyalty points to select charities for every booking.

Warm sunset bouquet, $44.99

Brighten up her day with a taste of summer. This bouquet features orange and yellow sunflowers along with pink Gypsy dianthus, bear grass and yellow solidago.

Winc Wine Club

Match mom up with her favorite wines. This subscription service asks six short questions to create the perfect palate profile and will send out four different bottles of wine a month straight to her door.

MAC Viva Glam lipstick, $19

All profits from this lipstick -- which comes in red, pink and nude shades -- goes toward the Mac Viva Glam Fund to benefit communities in need and those impacted by COVID-19.

Mother's Day Rose Vanilla Bouquet, $74.99

This rose bouquet is edible. The Mother’s Day Rose Vanilla Bouquet is new this year from Edible Arrangements and features berries dipped in rose-infused white chocolate. It's paired with a Belgian chocolate Happy Mother’s Day pop, pineapple daisies, fresh melon and other assorted fruit. Edible Arrangements is offering contactless delivery or curbside pickup.

Objective Wellness Fast Asleep Chocolate, $40

These saffron-infused dark chocolates are the perfect self-care treat said to promote a natural remedy for a good night’s sleep with a calming effect from saffron.

