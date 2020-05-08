Mother's Day 2020 restaurant deals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Even though Mother's Day will be spent indoors this year, restaurants are still cooking up meals, so families can show their appreciation.

MOTHER'S DAY CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE SURVIVAL GIFTS

Here are national restaurant chains that are offering special deals that can be ordered for delivery or carried out straight to mom’s doorstep.

Cracker Barrel: The country-style comfort food chain is offering free delivery for its Mother's Day Family Meal Baskets To-Go – which can either be an All-Day Pancake Breakfast with butter and syrup, scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage patties, plus a choice of a hashbrown casserole or fried apples, or a Sunday Homestyle Chicken meal with two Country Sides and Cracker Barrel’s signature buttermilk biscuits.

The chain is also offering a free $10 bonus card that you can give to mom

1-800-FLOWERS DELIVERING MOTHER'S DAY SENTIMENTS DESPITE CORONAVIRUS

Olive Garden: The Italian-inspired restaurant chain is promoting its Olive Garden ToGo meals for mom’s special day, so families can order their favorite dishes. However, if you rather have something fresh, Olive Garden is offering a Ready to Bake Bundles that includes lasagna, soup and breadsticks for up to eight people.

Outback Steakhouse: The Australian-themed restaurant is hosting a special menu for moms, which can be purchased between May 6 and May 12. The menu options include the Victoria’s Filet Mignon and steamed lobster tail with two freshly made sides, seasoned and seared prime ribs and crab cake with two sides. Alternatively, a steamed lobster tail or crab cake can be added to any entrée.

BEST GIFT IDEAS FOR MOTHER'S DAY

P.F. Chang’s: The Asian cuisine and Chinese food restaurant chain is offering a number of options to show mom you care. Build Your Mother’s Day Meals can be ordered for four-to-eight people and includes up to three appetizers, up to two dim sum and bowls of soup. Adding a bottle of wine to your meal will only cost $15. The Celebrate Mom includes one of P.F. Chang’s signature cake cakes, fresh berries, Mumm Napa Sparkling Wine.

These can only be ordered on May 9 or May 10, will be available for free delivery, curbside pickup or takeout.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Red Lobster: The seafood chain is promoting its Celebration Deals for Mother's Day, which serves four-to-six people with 12 Cheddar Bay Biscuits, a choice of appetizer, a family-sized main entrée, two sides and a tray of brownies. Pre-ordered deliveries and same-day pick-ups are welcome.

Alternatively, Red Lobster is also marketing its gift cards, so mom can dine at her leisure.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: The high-end steakhouse has two options for Mother’s Day. The Celebration Surf & Turf, which serves a signature filet paired with a buttery cold water lobster tail, or the Mother’s Day Family Meal, which feeds four people with roasted beef tenderloins, salads, two sides and personal mini cheesecakes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS