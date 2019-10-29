These are the most surprising causes of death in all 50 states: report
[Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).]
In the U.S., the most common cause of death is heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
However, depending on what state you live in, the leading cause of death might be different.
EffortlessInsurance.com recently published a report on the most surprising causes of death in all 50 states.
For its findings, the website used the CDC’s WONDER Online Database and found the most surprising cause of death by picking the cause that was the most over-indexed.
"The most over-indexed cause of death represents a disproportionately high death rate within the state relative to the national rate," the report said.
To see the full results, here are the most surprising causes of death in all 50 states, according to EffortlessInsurance.com.
Alabama
In Alabama, the most over-indexed cause of death was septicemia, with 1.95 percent of the state's total deaths caused by the blood infection.
Alaska
The most over-indexed cause of death in Alaska was intentional self harm, or suicide, which made up 4.53 percent of the state's total deaths.
Arizona
In Arizona, 2.3 percent of deaths are caused by suicide, which is the most over-indexed cause of death.
Arkansas
Chronic lower respiratory diseases are the most surprising cause of death in Arkansas, making up 7.72 percent of deaths in the state.
California
In California, 2.09 percent of deaths are caused by essential hypertension and hypertensive renal disease, which is the most over-indexed cause of death.
Colorado
The most over-indexed cause of death in Colorado is intentional self-harm, which makes up 3.1 percent of deaths in the state.
Connecticut
In Connecticut, pneumonitis due to solids and liquids is the most surprising cause of death in the state, making up 1.25 percent of the state's deaths.
Delaware
Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis -- kidney disease -- is the most over-indexed cause of death in Delaware, making up 2.23 percent of deaths in the state.
Florida
In Florida, accidents or unintentional injuries were the most surprising cause of death in the state, making up 6.41 percent of total deaths.
Georgia
Septicemia, a blood infection, is the most surprising death in Georgia, making up 1.94 percent of deaths in the state.
Hawaii
In Hawaii, the most over-indexed cause of death was influenza and pneumonia, which made up 5.59 percent of deaths in the state.
Idaho
In Idaho, the most over-indexed cause of death is intentional self-harm, which made up 2.8 percent of deaths in the state.
Illinois
Just like in Delaware, Nephritis, or kidney disease, is the most surprising cause of death in the state, making up 2.34 percent of deaths.
Indiana
Indiana saw 1.95 percent of deaths caused by septicemia, the most over-indexed cause of death.
Iowa
Chronic lower respiratory disease was the most surprising cause of death in Iowa, making up 6.35 percent of total deaths in the state.
Kansas
In Kansas, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which made up 2.04 percent of total deaths in the state.
Kentucky
Septicemia was the most surprising cause of death in Kentucky, making up 2.03 percent of total deaths in the state.
Louisiana
Just like in Kentucky, Louisiana’s most over-indexed cause of death was septicemia which made up 2.36 percent of total deaths in the state.
Maine
In Maine, intentional self-harm was the most over-indexed cause of death, making up 1.87 percent of total deaths in the state.
Maryland
Septicemia is the most over-indexed cause of death in Maryland and makes up 1.77 percent of total deaths in the state.
Massachusetts
Pneumonitis due to solids and liquids was the most over-indexed cause of death in Massachusetts, making up only 0.99 percent of total deaths in the state.
Michigan
Heart diseases were the most surprising cause of death in Michigan, making up 25.81 percent of total deaths in the state.
Minnesota
In Minnesota, intentional self-harm was the most over-indexed cause of death, making up 1.76 percent of total deaths in the state.
Mississippi
In Mississippi, the most over-indexed cause of death was Essential hypertension and hypertensive renal disease, which made up 1.71 percent of total deaths in the state.
Missouri
Missouri’s most surprising cause of death is nephritis, according to the report. The forms of kidney disease make up 2.45 percent of the total deaths in the state.
Montana
With 3.05 percent of total deaths in the state, the most over-indexed cause of death in Montana was intentional self-harm, according to the report.
Nebraska
In Nebraska, chronic lower respiratory diseases were the most surprising cause of death, making up 7.25 percent of total deaths in the state.
Nevada
In Nevada, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which made up 2.54 percent of deaths in the state.
New Hampshire
Similarly to Nevada, New Hampshire's most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm. That cause of death made up 2.12 percent of total deaths in the state.
New Jersey
In New Jersey, septicemia was the most surprising cause of death and made up 2.54 percent of total deaths in the state.
New Mexico
Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis is the most surprising cause of death in New Mexico, making up 3.24 percent of total deaths in the state, according to the report.
New York
Influenza and pneumonia were the most over-indexed causes of death in New York. They made up 2.91 percent of total deaths in the state.
North Carolina
In North Carolina, nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis made up 2.19 percent of total deaths in the state, making it the most over-indexed cause of death.
North Dakota
Pneumonitis due to solids and liquids is the most surprising cause of death in North Dakota and made up 1.34 percent of total deaths in the state.
Ohio
Accidents or unintentional injuries were the most over-indexed cause of death in Ohio, making up 7.26 percent of total deaths in the state.
Oklahoma
Chronic lower respiratory diseases caused 7.5 percent of all deaths in Oklahoma, making it the most surprising cause of death in the state.
Oregon
In Oregon, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which made up 2.25 percent of total deaths in the state.
Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, accidents were the most surprising cause of death, making up 7.02 percent of total deaths in the state.
Rhode Island
Just like Pennsylvania, Rhode Island's most over-indexed cause of death was accidents, which made up 7.07 percent of total deaths in the state.
South Carolina
Septicemia was the most over-indexed cause of death in South Carolina. The blood infection caused 1.79 percent of total deaths in the state.
South Dakota
In South Dakota, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which made up 2.39 percent of deaths in the state.
Tennessee
Influenza and pneumonia made up 2.36 percent of deaths in Tennessee, which makes them the most over-indexed cause of death in the state.
Texas
In Texas, septicemia was the most over-indexed cause of death. It caused 2.15 percent of all deaths in the Lone Star State.
Utah
In Utah, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which caused 3.68 percent of all deaths in the state.
Vermont
Like Utah, Vermont's most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which caused 1.86 percent of deaths in the state.
Virginia
Nephritis was the most over-indexed cause of death in Virginia, which caused 2.36 percent of total deaths in the state.
Washington
In Washington state, pneumonitis due to solids and liquids was the most surprising cause of death. The lung inflammation caused 1.01 percent of deaths in the state.
West Virginia
Accidents or unintentional injuries were the most over-indexed cause of death in West Virginia, making up 8.13 percent of all deaths in the state.
Wisconsin
Similarly to West Virginia, Wisconsin’s most surprising cause of death was also accidents, which made up 7.11 percent of total deaths in the state.
Wyoming
In Wyoming, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which caused 3.29 percent of all deaths in the state.
