These are the most surprising causes of death in all 50 states: report

[Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).]

In the U.S., the most common cause of death is heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, depending on what state you live in, the leading cause of death might be different.

EffortlessInsurance.com recently published a report on the most surprising causes of death in all 50 states.

For its findings, the website used the CDC’s WONDER Online Database and found the most surprising cause of death by picking the cause that was the most over-indexed.

"The most over-indexed cause of death represents a disproportionately high death rate within the state relative to the national rate," the report said.

To see the full results, here are the most surprising causes of death in all 50 states, according to EffortlessInsurance.com.

Alabama

In Alabama, the most over-indexed cause of death was septicemia, with 1.95 percent of the state's total deaths caused by the blood infection.

Alaska

The most over-indexed cause of death in Alaska was intentional self harm, or suicide, which made up 4.53 percent of the state's total deaths.

Arizona

In Arizona, 2.3 percent of deaths are caused by suicide, which is the most over-indexed cause of death.

Arkansas

Chronic lower respiratory diseases are the most surprising cause of death in Arkansas, making up 7.72 percent of deaths in the state.

California

In California, 2.09 percent of deaths are caused by essential hypertension and hypertensive renal disease, which is the most over-indexed cause of death.

Colorado

The most over-indexed cause of death in Colorado is intentional self-harm, which makes up 3.1 percent of deaths in the state.

Connecticut

In Connecticut, pneumonitis due to solids and liquids is the most surprising cause of death in the state, making up 1.25 percent of the state's deaths.

Delaware

Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis -- kidney disease -- is the most over-indexed cause of death in Delaware, making up 2.23 percent of deaths in the state.

Florida

In Florida, accidents or unintentional injuries were the most surprising cause of death in the state, making up 6.41 percent of total deaths.

Georgia

Septicemia, a blood infection, is the most surprising death in Georgia, making up 1.94 percent of deaths in the state.

Hawaii

In Hawaii, the most over-indexed cause of death was influenza and pneumonia, which made up 5.59 percent of deaths in the state.

Idaho

In Idaho, the most over-indexed cause of death is intentional self-harm, which made up 2.8 percent of deaths in the state.

Illinois

Just like in Delaware, Nephritis, or kidney disease, is the most surprising cause of death in the state, making up 2.34 percent of deaths.

Indiana

Indiana saw 1.95 percent of deaths caused by septicemia, the most over-indexed cause of death.

Iowa

Chronic lower respiratory disease was the most surprising cause of death in Iowa, making up 6.35 percent of total deaths in the state.

Kansas

In Kansas, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which made up 2.04 percent of total deaths in the state.

Kentucky

Septicemia was the most surprising cause of death in Kentucky, making up 2.03 percent of total deaths in the state.

Louisiana

Just like in Kentucky, Louisiana’s most over-indexed cause of death was septicemia which made up 2.36 percent of total deaths in the state.

Maine

In Maine, intentional self-harm was the most over-indexed cause of death, making up 1.87 percent of total deaths in the state.

Maryland

Septicemia is the most over-indexed cause of death in Maryland and makes up 1.77 percent of total deaths in the state.

Massachusetts

Pneumonitis due to solids and liquids was the most over-indexed cause of death in Massachusetts, making up only 0.99 percent of total deaths in the state.

Michigan

Heart diseases were the most surprising cause of death in Michigan, making up 25.81 percent of total deaths in the state.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, intentional self-harm was the most over-indexed cause of death, making up 1.76 percent of total deaths in the state.

Mississippi

In Mississippi, the most over-indexed cause of death was Essential hypertension and hypertensive renal disease, which made up 1.71 percent of total deaths in the state.

Missouri

Missouri’s most surprising cause of death is nephritis, according to the report. The forms of kidney disease make up 2.45 percent of the total deaths in the state.

Montana

With 3.05 percent of total deaths in the state, the most over-indexed cause of death in Montana was intentional self-harm, according to the report.

Nebraska

In Nebraska, chronic lower respiratory diseases were the most surprising cause of death, making up 7.25 percent of total deaths in the state.

Nevada

In Nevada, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which made up 2.54 percent of deaths in the state.

New Hampshire

Similarly to Nevada, New Hampshire's most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm. That cause of death made up 2.12 percent of total deaths in the state.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, septicemia was the most surprising cause of death and made up 2.54 percent of total deaths in the state.

New Mexico

Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis is the most surprising cause of death in New Mexico, making up 3.24 percent of total deaths in the state, according to the report.

New York

Influenza and pneumonia were the most over-indexed causes of death in New York. They made up 2.91 percent of total deaths in the state.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis made up 2.19 percent of total deaths in the state, making it the most over-indexed cause of death.

North Dakota

Pneumonitis due to solids and liquids is the most surprising cause of death in North Dakota and made up 1.34 percent of total deaths in the state.

Ohio

Accidents or unintentional injuries were the most over-indexed cause of death in Ohio, making up 7.26 percent of total deaths in the state.

Oklahoma

Chronic lower respiratory diseases caused 7.5 percent of all deaths in Oklahoma, making it the most surprising cause of death in the state.

Oregon

In Oregon, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which made up 2.25 percent of total deaths in the state.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, accidents were the most surprising cause of death, making up 7.02 percent of total deaths in the state.

Rhode Island

Just like Pennsylvania, Rhode Island's most over-indexed cause of death was accidents, which made up 7.07 percent of total deaths in the state.

South Carolina

Septicemia was the most over-indexed cause of death in South Carolina. The blood infection caused 1.79 percent of total deaths in the state.

South Dakota

In South Dakota, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which made up 2.39 percent of deaths in the state.

Tennessee

Influenza and pneumonia made up 2.36 percent of deaths in Tennessee, which makes them the most over-indexed cause of death in the state.

Texas

In Texas, septicemia was the most over-indexed cause of death. It caused 2.15 percent of all deaths in the Lone Star State.

Utah

In Utah, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which caused 3.68 percent of all deaths in the state.

Vermont

Like Utah, Vermont's most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which caused 1.86 percent of deaths in the state.

Virginia

Nephritis was the most over-indexed cause of death in Virginia, which caused 2.36 percent of total deaths in the state.

Washington

In Washington state, pneumonitis due to solids and liquids was the most surprising cause of death. The lung inflammation caused 1.01 percent of deaths in the state.

West Virginia

Accidents or unintentional injuries were the most over-indexed cause of death in West Virginia, making up 8.13 percent of all deaths in the state.

Wisconsin

Similarly to West Virginia, Wisconsin’s most surprising cause of death was also accidents, which made up 7.11 percent of total deaths in the state.

Wyoming

In Wyoming, the most over-indexed cause of death was intentional self-harm, which caused 3.29 percent of all deaths in the state.

[If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).]