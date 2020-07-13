5 most sleep-deprived professions: Study

Not all jobs are created equal, nor are the sleep schedules of workers, according to Slumber Yard’s running list of the most sleep-deprived professions.

The online mattress review resource updated its list Friday, which ranks industries by the percentage of reported sleep deprivation of workers. Respondents who said they slept less than seven hours a night were considered sleep-deprived, according to Slumber Yard’s research. This finding is a cause for concern since healthy adults need seven hours of sleep or more per night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here are the five professions that cause the highest instances of sleep loss for workers on average.

5. Protective Services

Workers with under 7 hours of sleep: 39.2%

For the protective service industry as a whole, 39.2 percent of workers receive less than seven hours of sleep daily on average. However, this number is reflective of the average hours of sleep firefighters and prevention workers, law enforcement officers and other protective service workers receive combined.

When broken down into its respective segments, 45.8 percent of firefighters and prevention workers are most likely to receive less than seven hours of sleep, while 39.8 percent of law enforcement officers receive less than a full night’s sleep, and 37.7 percent of other protective service workers, such as border patrol or FBI agents, fall under the same category.

4. Food Prep and Serving

Workers with under 7 hours of sleep: 39.8%

For food preparation and service jobs, getting less than seven hours of sleep is slightly more common than the protective service industry, according to Slumber Yard’s findings. As a whole, 39.8 percent of food prep and serving-related workers get less than a full night’s sleep on average.

Supervisors, food prep and serving workers were notably the most sleep-deprived in the industry, with 48.9 percent having reported they receive less than seven hours of sleep. Cooks were a close second at 41.4 percent, while food and beverage servers were in third place at 36.1 percent.

3. Health Care Practitioners and Technicians

Workers with under 7 hours of sleep: 40.0%

The health care field is known for being a stressful and sleep-deprived field given that it can be considered an emergency service. Forty percent of health care practitioners and technicians reported they receive less than seven hours of sleep daily on average.

Of those who responded to Slumber Yard’s survey, 40.4 percent of health technologists and technicians were the most sleep-deprived. Health diagnostic and treatment practitioners were next in line as the most sleep-deprived at 39.7 percent. Other unidentified health care practitioners and technical occupations had 35.1 percent of its workforce reporting less than seven hours of sleep.

2. Health Care Support

Workers with under 7 hours of sleep: 40.1%

Slumber Yard found that health care workers who are in support roles lost a bit more sleep than their practitioner and technician counterparts. On average, 40.1 percent of this supportive workforce said they receive less than seven hours of sleep a day.

Nurses, psychiatric and home health aides were the most sleep-deprived out of the health care support professions at 43.3 percent. Meanwhile, 35.7 percent of other unidentified health care support roles sleep received less than seven hours of sleep, and 32.8 percent of occupational and physical therapist assistants and aides reported the same.

1. Print Production

Workers with under 7 hours of sleep: 42.9%

Production was the profession Slumber Yard identified as having the most sleep-deprived workers out of the 22 industries it surveyed. Particularly, production for printed newspapers caused the most sleep loss. For the industry as a whole, 42.9 percent of workers in this field reported that they receive less than seven hours of sleep on average.

Workers who are in printing service were the most sleep-deprived, with 50.9 percent having said that they get less than a full night of rest. Plant and system operators were the second-most sleep-deprived out of the group at 49.6 percent, while supervisors and production workers were the third-most sleep-deprived at 48.9 percent.

