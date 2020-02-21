The most sinful state in the US is also the greediest

Every state has its issues, but according to a new report, some are bigger sinners than others.

On Tuesday, WalletHub published a report that ranked all 50 states on sinfulness.

For its report, the personal finance website analyzed the states based on metrics in seven categories including anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

WalletHub used 47 metrics within those categories including hate groups per capita, thefts per capita, share of adult smokers, persons arrested for embezzlement per capita, average time spent on adult entertainment sites, beauty salons per capita and share of adults not exercising.

Overall, the most sinful state was Nevada, which was also the greediest state, according to the report.

Aside from its overall ranking, the website also gauged how states performed within each specific metric.

According to the report, three states tied for the most violent crimes per capita (in the anger and hate category): Alaska, New Mexico and Tennessee. Meanwhile, Maine is the state with the fewest violent crimes per capita.

WalletHub found that Iowa is the state with the most excessive drinking while Utah is the state with the least.

Mississippi had the highest average time spent on adult entertainment sites as well as the highest percentage of adults not exercising, according to the report.

Rhode Island had the lowest average time spent on adult entertainment sites and Colorado had the lowest percentage of adults not exercising.

To see the top rankings in the overall results, here are the most and least sinful states in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

10 least sinful states in the U.S.

41. North Dakota

42. Minnesota

43. Utah

44. Iowa

45. South Dakota

46. New Hampshire

47. Maine

48. Idaho

49. Wyoming

50. Vermont

10 most sinful states in the U.S.

10. Mississippi

9. South Carolina

8. Illinois

7. Louisiana

6. Tennessee

5. Georgia

4. California

3. Florida

2. Texas

1. Nevada