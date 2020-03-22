Most popular mixed dog breeds by state: Study

When it comes down man’s best furry friend, mixed breeds are now one of the most common dogs you can find in the U.S. So much so, there’s a booming business for dog DNA companies like Embark Veterinary that help owners figure out the genetic makeup of their beloved pooch.

In a recent study that evaluated more than 200,000 mixed-breed dogs across the country, Embark determined which dog breeds were most popular based on the prominence each respective breed showed in each pup’s genetic code.

“Each dog has a unique combination of breeds in its genetic makeup,” Embark’s researchers wrote regarding the study’s findings.

It turns out that the once-revered golden retriever doesn’t make the list, according to Embark, though that could also just mean breeders are not seeking out golden retrievers as much or that owners of golden retrievers try to keep their dog’s lineage as purebred as possible.

The latter may be the more likely case considering purebred golden retrievers can cost a few thousand dollars through a reputable breeder

The American pit bull terrier is the most common breed found in mixed dogs across the country – even in a far-off state like Hawaii.

“American Pit Bull Terriers (affectionately referred to as Pitties) were popular in areas with lax spay/neuter laws. Coupled with their large litter sizes, this led to a surging number of Pitties over the decades,” Embark researchers said. “Most dogs are imported across state lines, to shelters with open spaces. This explains why Pitties became so widely distributed across the country.”

Most Popular Breeds in Mixed Dogs Across the U.S. States

American pit bull terrier:

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Chihuahua:

California

German shepherd:

Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota

Labrador retriever:

Alaska, Idaho, Iowa

Second-Most Popular Breeds in Mixed Dogs Across the U.S. States

American pit bull terrier:

California, Idaho, Iowa, North Dakota

Chihuahua:

Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada

German shepherd:

Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin

Labrador retriever:

Alabama, Alaska Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming

Alaskan husky:

Alaska

Australian cattle dog:

New Mexico

Beagle:

West Virginia

Miniature poodle:

Utah

Coming in at second place as the most common breed found in mixed dogs in the U.S. is the Labrador Retriever. The third most common is the German Shepherd and fourth is the Chihuahua. The Alaskan Husky, Australian Cattle Dog, Beagle and Miniature Poodle made the list as well but are reserved to single states, according to Embark’s research.