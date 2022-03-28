The most innovative US states in 2022: report
Rankings were based on human capital and innovation environment
The U.S. is known for its innovation, but some states contribute to that reputation more than others.
That’s according to a recent report from WalletHub, which ranked the most innovative among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.
In fact, the capital city was at the top of their list.
RARE STEVE JOBS MEMORABILIA, ITEMS FROM APPLE’S ORIGINS GO UP FOR AUCTION
For its report, the financial website compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on 22 measurements in two categories: human capital and innovation environment.
Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how the states did within specific measurements. For example, it found Washington state has the highest share of STEM professionals and the highest-projected STEM job demand by 2028.
THE MOST, LEAST EDUCATED US STATES IN 2022: REPORT
Meanwhile, Mississippi was found to have the lowest share of STEM professionals and Nevada was found to have the lowest-projected STEM job demand by 2028, according to WalletHub.
Colorado and Pennsylvania tied for the state with the best eighth grade math and science performance, while Alabama was found to have the worst eighth grade math and science performance.
MAN WHO UNKNOWINGLY WON $229K JACKPOT AT LAS VEGAS SLOT MACHINE IS TRACKED DOWN BY OFFICIALS
WalletHub found that Washington, D.C., had the highest share of technology companies, while North Dakota had the lowest.
New York had the fastest average internet speed, while California had the lowest.
WalletHub also found that Massachusetts, California, Delaware, Washington, D. C., and New York had the highest venture-capital funding per capita, while Mississippi had the lowest.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Here is the list in full, showing the most and least innovative U.S. states in 2022.
Most innovative states in 2022
1. Washington, D.C.
2. Massachusetts
3. Washington
4. Maryland
5. Colorado
6. Virginia
7. California
8. Delaware
9. New Hampshire
10. Utah
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Least innovative states in 2022
42. Oklahoma
43. Kentucky
44. Iowa
45. South Dakota
46. Nebraska
47. Arkansas
48. West Virginia
49. North Dakota
50. Louisiana
51. Mississippi