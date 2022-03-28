The most innovative US states in 2022: report

The U.S. is known for its innovation, but some states contribute to that reputation more than others.

That’s according to a recent report from WalletHub, which ranked the most innovative among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

In fact, the capital city was at the top of their list.

For its report, the financial website compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., based on 22 measurements in two categories: human capital and innovation environment.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how the states did within specific measurements. For example, it found Washington state has the highest share of STEM professionals and the highest-projected STEM job demand by 2028.

Meanwhile, Mississippi was found to have the lowest share of STEM professionals and Nevada was found to have the lowest-projected STEM job demand by 2028, according to WalletHub.

Colorado and Pennsylvania tied for the state with the best eighth grade math and science performance, while Alabama was found to have the worst eighth grade math and science performance.

WalletHub found that Washington, D.C., had the highest share of technology companies, while North Dakota had the lowest.

New York had the fastest average internet speed, while California had the lowest.

WalletHub also found that Massachusetts, California, Delaware, Washington, D. C., and New York had the highest venture-capital funding per capita, while Mississippi had the lowest.

Here is the list in full, showing the most and least innovative U.S. states in 2022.

Most innovative states in 2022

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Massachusetts

3. Washington

4. Maryland

5. Colorado

6. Virginia

7. California

8. Delaware

9. New Hampshire

10. Utah

Least innovative states in 2022

42. Oklahoma

43. Kentucky

44. Iowa

45. South Dakota

46. Nebraska

47. Arkansas

48. West Virginia

49. North Dakota

50. Louisiana

51. Mississippi