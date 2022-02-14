The most, least educated US states in 2022: report

Not all states are equal when it comes to education.

At least, that’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the most and least educated states in the U.S. in 2022.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 18 measurements such as share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, quality of school system, blue ribbon schools per capita, public high school graduation rate and NAEP Math & Reading test scores.

ENTREPRENEUR, AGE 13, ENCOURAGES KIDS TO NEVER STOP STUDYING

WalletHub also found how states ranked within some of those specific measurements.

For example, the personal finance website found that Montana has the highest percentage of high school diploma holders, while California has the lowest percentage.

Colorado had the highest percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults, while Massachusetts had the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders.

BEST CITIES FOR FOOTBALL FANS THIS YEAR: REPORT

Meanwhile, West Virginia was found to have both the lowest percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults and the lowest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders, according to WalletHub.

Massachusetts was also found to have the highest average university quality, while South Dakota was found to have the lowest average university quality.

THE INCOME YOU NEED TO BE IN THE 1% IN THESE STATES: REPORT

To see the overall results, here are the most and least educated states in the U.S. this year, according to WalletHub.

Most educated states in 2022

1. Massachusetts

2. Maryland

3. Connecticut

4. Colorado

5. Vermont

6. New Jersey

7. Virginia

8. New Hampshire

9. Minnesota

10. Washington

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Least educated states in 2022

41. Tennessee

42. New Mexico

43. Nevada

44. Oklahoma

45. Kentucky

46. Alabama

47. Arkansas

48. Louisiana

49. Mississippi

50. West Virginia

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS