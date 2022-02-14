The most, least educated US states in 2022: report
Massachusetts was at the top of the list
Not all states are equal when it comes to education.
At least, that’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the most and least educated states in the U.S. in 2022.
For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 18 measurements such as share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, quality of school system, blue ribbon schools per capita, public high school graduation rate and NAEP Math & Reading test scores.
WalletHub also found how states ranked within some of those specific measurements.
For example, the personal finance website found that Montana has the highest percentage of high school diploma holders, while California has the lowest percentage.
Colorado had the highest percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults, while Massachusetts had the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders.
Meanwhile, West Virginia was found to have both the lowest percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults and the lowest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders, according to WalletHub.
Massachusetts was also found to have the highest average university quality, while South Dakota was found to have the lowest average university quality.
To see the overall results, here are the most and least educated states in the U.S. this year, according to WalletHub.
Most educated states in 2022
1. Massachusetts
2. Maryland
3. Connecticut
4. Colorado
5. Vermont
6. New Jersey
7. Virginia
8. New Hampshire
9. Minnesota
10. Washington
Least educated states in 2022
41. Tennessee
42. New Mexico
43. Nevada
44. Oklahoma
45. Kentucky
46. Alabama
47. Arkansas
48. Louisiana
49. Mississippi
50. West Virginia