Here’s how much these expensive cemeteries charge for grave plots

Depending on where you want your final resting place to be, your burial spot could cost you millions of dollars.

According to Lincoln Heritage Funeral Advantage, the average cost of a grave plot is between $1,000 and $4,000, but that doesn’t include the casket, the container around the casket, the cost of opening and closing the grave plot or the headstone.

Overall, the average funeral costs between $7,000 and $12,000, the insurance company notes.

But those are only a fraction of the price of the most expensive cemeteries and grave plots in the U.S. Here are some of the priciest:

Forest Lawn Memorial Park

Founded in 1906, Forest Lawn has several cemeteries in Southern California, including in Glendale where Michael Jackson is buried, in Hollywood Hills where actress Brittany Murphy is buried and in Long Beach.

Those locations also have the costliest plots, according to the Forest Lawn pricing list. A plot in Glendale starts at $5,900, a plot in Hollywood Hills starts at $6,800 and a plot in Long Beach starts at $12,950.

Pacific View Memorial Park

Plots at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, Calif., are currently sold online for $3,000 to $22,000, according to one listing. The cemetery -- where actor John Wayne is buried -- was founded in 1959.

Glenwood Cemetery

Some of the most expensive real estate in Houston, Texas, is in the Glenwood Cemetery, according to a report from the Houston Business Journal.

The outlet reported that plots can range from $8,500 to $50,000 for a 30-square-foot plot. But even on the low end, a plot at Glenwood is more than double the high-end of the national average.

Green-Wood Cemetery

Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Green-Wood Cemetery was founded in 1838, and more than 560,000 people are buried there. Among the most famous are musician Leonard Bernstein and corrupt politician William “Boss” Tweed.

The cost of a plot on the 478 acres of Green-Wood starts at $19,000, according to the cemetery’s website. That doesn’t include foundation charges, which range from $779 to $909.

Mount Auburn Cemetery

A plot for a casket at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Mass., starts at $20,000, according to the cemetery’s website.

Among the most famous people who are buried at the 188-year-old cemetery are poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, there is also a $1 million family lot with room for 24 caskets.

Woodlawn Cemetery

Woodlawn Cemetery, in the Bronx, N.Y., was founded in 1863, and many well-known people who are buried there, including author Herman Melville, and musicians Miles Davis and Duke Ellington.

According to MoneySense, a premium plot in Woodlawn will cost $1.5 million. The cemetery also has a $4.5 million mausoleum, according to the Journal.