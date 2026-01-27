Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate
Published

The most buyer-friendly housing markets in the US

Indianapolis tops list of 50 metros analyzed as housing market projected to settle into healthier state

Gen X and millennials to inherit trillions in real estate as older Americans pass down wealth

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses how the housing market is being mobilized to give younger people a part of the American dream.

There are a handful of housing markets across the Midwest and the Sun Belt that have more available inventory, partly due to a boost in new construction, giving buyers more choices and negotiating power.

Taking the top spot on Zillow's list of the metros with the most buyer-friendly housing conditions in 2026 is Indianapolis. The Indiana capital was ranked No. 1 among 50 metros analyzed by Zillow. Atlanta, Charlotte, Jacksonville and Oklahoma City rounded out the top five most buyer-friendly housing markets. 

Zillow's 2026 outlook projected that the housing market will settle into a healthier state, with buyers seeing a bit more breathing room. 

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS FACE BRUTAL CHOICE ONE YEAR AFTER LOS ANGELES FIRE DESTROYED THEIR LIVES

Still, the market hasn't improved across the nation as the inventory crunch in certain regions has pushed up competition among buyers. The high home prices and borrowing costs still continue to sideline a majority of buyers.

A view of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis, Indiana, was No. 1 on Zillow's list of the metros with the most buyer-friendly housing conditions in 2026. (Getty Images)

Buyers in the aforementioned markets, however, can expect to see more homes within budget, according to Zillow. That, coupled with the projected appreciation, suggests strong long-term financial potential. 

These markets also don't have as much competition, which gives buyers more time to make decisions. There is also a lower risk of being pulled into stressful bidding wars.

THESE 10 MARKETS MAY SEE THE BIGGEST HOMEBUYING SURGE AS MORTGAGE RATES FALL

Housing markets in the Midwest, for instance, mainly avoided the steepest pandemic-era price run-ups. This helped maintain their relative affordability. In the Sun Belt, new construction helped boost inventory and ease competition for each home. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: In an aerial view, the midtown skyline is seen from Piedmont Park on May 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta is one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Alex Slitz - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Atlanta, Georgia, was in the top five on Zillow's list of the metros with the most buyer-friendly housing conditions in 2026. (Alex Slitz/FIFA via Getty Images)

HOME DELISTINGS SURGE AS SELLERS STRUGGLE TO GET THEIR PRICE

In half of the markets, the typical household can afford the average home without being stretched financially, with the monthly mortgage payments taking up less than 30% of income. That is assuming buyers had a 20% down payment. 

Still, Zillow warned that buyers may still need to compromise on size, location or features. 

Charlotte North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina, was ranked third on Zillow's list of the metros with the most buyer-friendly housing conditions in 2026. (iStock)

Here are the top most buyer-friendly markets of 2026:

  1. Indianapolis
  2. Atlanta
  3. Charlotte
  4. Jacksonville
  5. Oklahoma City
  6. Memphis
  7. Detroit
  8. Miami
  9. Tampa
  10. Pittsburgh

