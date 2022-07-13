Expand / Collapse search
More than 140K without power after windy storms in mid-Atlantic

Severe weather sent trees toppling

Thousands were left without power early Wednesday morning after windy weather and storms tore through the mid-Atlantic. 

According to tracker PowerOutage.US, the majority of outages were in Maryland.

It showed 112,739 customers without power there. 

In West Virginia, 15,110 outages were reported and Virginia had 14,975.

House damaged by storms in Maryland

A damaged house at Morningwood and Queen Elizabeth Dr. in Olney, Maryland (Montgomery County Maryland Fire Department/Pete Piringer)

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Public Information Officer Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter that dozens of families in Olney, Maryland, are likely to be displaced due to storm damage to their homes

He said numerous houses were impacted by falling trees, but that there were no reports of any serious injuries or outages there.

A fallen tree on a car after Maryland storms

A damaged car at Morningwood and Queen Elizabeth Dr. in Olney, Maryland (Montgomery County Maryland Fire Department/Pete Piringer)

Lightning had struck the area, resulting in a basement fire with damages costing approximately $50,000.

Crews responded to 433 total incidents on Tuesday, including 287 medical, 102 fire and 44 others.

Washington, D.C. storms

An intersection impacted by Washington, D.C. storms (DC Fire and EMS)

In a brief video update shared by Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein said that 20 to 30 structures had been damaged.

About an hour away – closer to the nation's capital – Prince George County said it and its mutual aide partners have responded to nearly 360 calls and was working with the Red Cross to assist residents who had been displaced by the storms.

Trees on cars in Washington, D.C.

Fallen trees on cars in the nation's capital (DC Fire and EMS)

The Potomac Electric Power Company, or Pepco, said the storm caused damage to power lines and other equipment across the state. 

In Washington, D.C., DC Fire and EMS shared photos and video of resulting vehicle fires due to downed live power lines.

Washington vehicle fire

A vehicle fire at the 3200 block Cathedral Ave NW, Washington, D.C. (DC Fire and EMS)

"There were no injuries and no extension to any structures," it said. 

Videos and images on Twitter showed lighting cracking through Washington skies.

According to FOX Weather, the storms caused wind gusts greater than 80 mph. 