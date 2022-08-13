Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

Monkeypox fears: San Francisco couple says they were nearly booted from Spirit Airlines flight over eczema

The monkeypox virus has spread across the country

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 12

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A San Francisco woman claims she was almost kicked off her Spirit Airlines flight due to suspicion of being infected with the monkeypox virus. 

Jacqueline Nguyen, who has more than 28,000 followers, posted a TikTok video Aug. 4 saying the airline had her and her wife temporarily exit a Los Angeles plane to ask about a skin condition that turned out to be eczema, KRON4 reports. 

Nguyen wrote that the staff asked her to provide medical documents and that, in a follow-up video, they were able to board again after she presented a tube of prescribed eczema cream and her wife "called out" a complaint resolution official over being "discriminatory." 

As the couple reboarded the plane, a flight attendant walking her way "promptly turned around and walked the other way" without making eye contact. 

US TO BUY SIGA TECHNOLOGIES INC'S ANTIVIRAL DRUG TPOXX FOR $26M TO FIGHT MONKEYPOX

Spirit Airlines

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles international Airport July 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

"You could have a bad acne breakout, you could get a heat rash and end up in the position I was in," she told KRON4 Friday. "It’s not hard to show people compassion, it’s not hard to give people the benefit of the doubt and I think that we could all use that right now."

The initial video of the incident has gotten more than 1.9 million views.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER ALLEGES RACISM, SAYS SHE WAS BANNED FROM PLANE BECAUSE OF HER ‘TONE’

In another video posted Friday, Nguyen said her wife was a Spirit Airlines flight attendant and was fired by the airline the next day. 

FOX Business' request for comment from Spirit Airlines was not immediately returned.

Spirit Airlines plane

A Spirit Airlines plane takes off from Oakland International Airport July 28, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

JetBlue Airways recently agreed to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Earlier this month, the federal government declared a public health emergency over the nearly nationwide monkeypox outbreak

There are more than 11,000 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in 49 U.S. states, the nation's capital and Puerto Rico. 

Los Angeles monkeypox line

People wait in line to get a monkeypox virus vaccine at St. John's Well Child & Family Center Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Wyoming has yet to report a case of the virus.

California has the second-most cases in the country; New York is the outbreak's epicenter.

Although most cases have been seen primarily in men who have sex with men, experts caution that anyone is at potential risk. 

A monkeypox vaccine is administered

Susana Alvarenga, a medical assistant, left, administers a monkeypox virus vaccine to Francisco Mendoza at St. John's Well Child & Family Center Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

People normally become infected with the monkeypox virus through contact with the skin lesions or bodily fluids of infected animals or humans or through contact with materials contaminated with the virus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Monkeypox, which is related to smallpox, has milder symptoms. 

Some symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, rash and aches, before lesions develop. 