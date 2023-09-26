Expand / Collapse search
Moe's Southwest Grill to offer a free Eggo-themed taco shell for National Taco Day: 'A unique spin'

The savory taco will have a deep-fried Eggo waffle shell

Moe's Southwest Grill has teamed up with Eggo to offer an unusual combination: the Eggo Taco.

The Southwestern-themed fast casual chain describes the dish as a "first-of-its-kind" creation. It will feature adobo chicken, bacon, chipotle ranch and shredded cheese in a deep-fried Eggo waffle shell.

The unique taco will only be available at participating Moe's locations on National Taco Day, Oct. 4. The participating restaurants are located in Atlanta, northern New Jersey, Long Island and southern Florida.

Customers who purchase an in-store entrée can receive the waffle taco for free. The tacos will be offered as early as 10:30 a.m.

Eggo Taco

The Eggo-themed taco will only be available at participating Moe's locations on Oct. 4. (Moe's Southwest Grill via PR Newswire / Fox News)

"At Moe's, we aren't afraid to be adventurous with our menu by infusing creativity and innovation into new offerings," Moe's Southwest Grill Vice President of Marketing Joe Artime said in a statement. 

"We're excited to introduce a unique spin on Moe's classic tacos in collaboration with Eggo, feeding our fans' appetite for new and unexpected flavors," he added.

Eggo, which is a Kellogg frozen waffle brand, said that the new dish will be a "delight" to customers.

Moe's working making burrito

A Moe's Southwest Grill kitchen. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/File/Fox News)

"Incorporating the Eggo Homestyle waffle into a taco is going to delight taco and Eggo fans alike," Kellogg Frozen Breakfast Portfolio Director Eliza Coteng said. "It's an unexpected offering that delivers the great taste consumers know and love."

Moe's customers must mention the Eggo Taco while ordering their meal to receive one. Customers can only get one Eggo Taco per transaction while supplies last. Participating locations can be found on Moe's website.

Eggo waffle boxes in freezer aisle

Kellogg brand Eggo frozen waffles for sale at a supermarket in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File/Fox News / Getty Images)

Moe's Southwest Grill was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2000. There are over 600 locations across the United States.