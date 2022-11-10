Mockingbird recalls nearly 150,000 single-to-double strollers due to fall hazard

Mockingbird has recalled nearly 150,000 of its single-to-double strollers after receiving reports from consumers about cracks developing in the frame, "posing a fall risk to children in the stroller."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the affected strollers were sold between March 2020 to September 2022 for around $400.

"The firm has received 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising to children in the strollers," it said in a recall page.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Single-to-Double strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame," it added. "Mockingbird is contacting all known purchasers directly."

The New York City-based company said "our top priority is (and always has been) to ensure the safety of you and your little ones.

"We regularly test our strollers above and beyond the required industry standards, and constantly seek opportunities in our products and testing programs to create even safer strolling," it wrote on its website.

"Despite surpassing the highest governmental regulations for stroller safety, we received reports from some customers whose Single-to-Double Stroller developed cracks in the side of their frame, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller," the statement added. "Because of this, we chose to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission."