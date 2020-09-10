M&M's releasing Mix flavor bags made up of multiple flavors

If you like your candy with a hint of risk, then this bag is for you.

Continue Reading Below

ARBY’S SELLS MEAT BY THE POUND — BUT ONLY IN THESE LOCATIONS

M&M’s are releasing a new Mix flavor for candy-eating thrill seekers who like not knowing what they’re going to get.

The candy-coated chocolate brand announced the two new varieties to its roster: Classic Mix and Peanut Mix, which will each boast three different flavors inside the single package.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For the Classic Mix, consumers will find a collection of milk chocolate, milk chocolate peanut and peanut butter M&M’s. In the Peanut Mix, there are milk chocolate peanut, white chocolate peanut and dark chocolate peanut M&M’s.

The two mixes – which are both predominately peanut-focused – were announced by the brand after teasing fans “something delicious is coming” on social media.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

However, though M&M’s have revealed the “delicious” addition, fans will have to continue to wait.

The mixes won’t be rolling out to retailers until April 2021. The bags will come in 2.5 oz. and 8.3 oz. options for $1.99 and $3.99 respectively.