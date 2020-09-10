Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

M&M's releasing Mix flavor bags made up of multiple flavors

Classic Mix and Peanut Mix options will be available

close
Uncle Jack’s Meat House CEO Willie Degel weighs in on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowing restaurants to resume indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. video

NYC restaurant owner: Resuming indoor dining now may be 2 months too late

Uncle Jack’s Meat House CEO Willie Degel weighs in on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowing restaurants to resume indoor dining at 25 percent capacity.

If you like your candy with a hint of risk, then this bag is for you.

Continue Reading Below

ARBY’S SELLS MEAT BY THE POUND — BUT ONLY IN THESE LOCATIONS

M&M’s are releasing a new Mix flavor for candy-eating thrill seekers who like not knowing what they’re going to get.

For the Classic Mix, consumers will find a collection of milk chocolate, milk chocolate peanut and peanut butter M&M’s. (M&M's)

The candy-coated chocolate brand announced the two new varieties to its roster: Classic Mix and Peanut Mix, which will each boast three different flavors inside the single package.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For the Classic Mix, consumers will find a collection of milk chocolate, milk chocolate peanut and peanut butter M&M’s. In the Peanut Mix, there are milk chocolate peanut, white chocolate peanut and dark chocolate peanut M&M’s.

The two mixes – which are both predominately peanut-focused – were announced by the brand after teasing fans “something delicious is coming” on social media.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

However, though M&M’s have revealed the “delicious” addition, fans will have to continue to wait.

The mixes won’t be rolling out to retailers until April 2021. The bags will come in 2.5 oz. and 8.3 oz. options for $1.99 and $3.99 respectively.