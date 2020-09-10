Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Arby’s sells meat by the pound — but only in these locations

The Arby’s Deli Meat-by-the-Pound test will end at the end of the month

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

If you’re craving Arby’s meat without the sandwich, you may want to head to Atlanta.

Continue Reading Below

The fast-food chain has been testing its Deli Meat-by-the-Pound initiative in select Atlanta locations, a spokesperson for Arby’s confirmed to FOX Business.

STARBUCKS ROLLING OUT STRAWLESS, SIPPY-STYLE LIDS ON ICED BEVERAGES THIS WEEK

The initiative offers three types of Arby’s deli meat, sold by the pound -- for $8.99 -- or a half-pound -- sold for $4.99. Those meats are roast turkey, pit-smoked ham and New York-style corned beef.

EL POLLO LOCO LAUNCHES NEW BURRITO LINE AS HOMAGE TO HOMETOWN

Fans can buy and pick up deli meat by the pound from the drive-thrus of participating locations.

The test run in Atlanta will be completed by the end of September, the spokesperson said.

Arby's will be selling deli meat by the pound until the end of the month. (Photo Credit: Arbys)

According to the spokesperson, the Arby’s Deli Meat-by-the-Pound test was launched during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to offer customers a good deli meat option that’s easy and safe to access with the drive-thru.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“This idea was born from Arby’s desire to innovate during a difficult time to best serve our customers,” Patrick Schwing, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement emailed to FOX Business. “Through this offering, we are able to provide a product that not only have our guest repeatedly asked for, but we can do it in an easy, socially-distant drive-thru setting.”

“We are excited to see a positive response thus far and look forward to using this test to determine if and when the program can be scaled to additional markets,” Schwing added.

Arby’s is owned by Inspire Brands, which also owns Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic and Jimmy John’s.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS