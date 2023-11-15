Missing Carnival cruise ship passenger seen jumping overboard, company says; family mystified

The Carnival cruise passenger for whom the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has been searching appears to have jumped overboard from the ship's Deck 4 at 1:40 a.m. Monday, the company says.

"New security footage discovered by Carnival Glory shows the man jumping off the cruise ship," the Coast Guard posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday night.

The search for 28-year-old Tyler Barnett of Houma, Louisiana, resumed Wednesday morning after being paused due to severe weather conditions and safety concerns.

"In the video we showed to his family, he can be seen intentionally opening a gate, walking into a restricted area, and jumping from a lifeboat," a Carnival spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement.

Barnett was reported missing by a family member on the ship Monday, a day after the Carnival Glory departed New Orleans for a weeklong journey, Carnival Cruise Line told FOX Business. His family has been asking for prayers in posts on social media.

After the ship’s team was unable to find the passenger aboard the cruise liner, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans launched an HC-144 aircraft from Mobile, Alabama, and a C-130 aircraft from St. Petersburg, Florida, to conduct searches into the evening, USCG Heartland said.

The search area is roughly 200 miles.

The Carnival Glory continued on its journey, porting in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Wednesday before heading for Grand Cayman Island for a stop Thursday, according to CruiseMapper.

Barnett's sister, Destiny Barnett, who was also on the ship, told NBC News, "It makes you feel crazy to be stuck on a ship where everyone else is having a good time. It was supposed to be a vacation, but for us, it's hell."

His grandmother, Dirlean Tate Mason, wrote on Facebook that "we are holding on to hope and prayer that he will be found safe."

"Our hearts are breaking," Mason wrote. "I can't believe this is happening."

The final port scheduled for the cruise is in Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to New Orleans.

On Tuesday, USCG Heartland told FOX Business the ship did not have footage or evidence that showed Barnett went overboard; however, he was not located on the vessel.

"Only on Tuesday were we advised of the possibility of him wearing a different shirt, which allowed our security team to change the profile of the guest as we searched onboard video," the Carnival spokesperson said. "We have informed the U.S. Coast Guard and are providing assistance to the guest’s family that was traveling with him."

"Our thoughts remain with the guest’s family for their loss," the spokesperson said.

