Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government And Institutions

After George Floyd's death, Minneapolis school system severs contract with police

Police chief said it will continue to work with the school district on safety, security issues

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Minneapolis Board of Education voted unanimously to end its contract with the city's police department providing school resource officers after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police's custody.

Continue Reading Below

The "recent actions of officers in the Minneapolis Police Department run directly counter to the values the District seeks in partners," the board said in the resolution passed on Tuesday.

BET CO-FOUNDER CALLS FOR $14T IN REPARATIONS FOR BLACK AMERICANS

"The [Minneapolis Public Schools] leadership team [and] I are committed to preparing a plan that will support the safety of MPS students [and] staff in the coming school year by the Board resolution's 8-18-20, deadline," Superintendent Ed Graff said in a statement. "We look forward to engaging students, staff and families in this process over the summer."

The school district has contracted with the Minneapolis Police Department since 1967 with the exception of a 2004-2009 break when it switched to park police, The Star Tribune reported.

Protesters gather calling for justice for George Floyd on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

The police department will continue working with Minneapolis Public Schools on safety and security issues, Minneapolis Police Department Deputy Chief Erick Fors said according to the Star Tribune.

“The relationships that were built were impactful not only for the students and staff, but for the officers who had a calling to work with our youth through mentorship and engagement," Fors said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Minneapolis Police Department did not respond to FOX Business request for comment.

In addition, the University of Minnesota said last week it would no longer use the Minneapolis Police Department for large events or specialized services, CBS Minnesota reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS