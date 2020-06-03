After George Floyd's death, Minneapolis school system severs contract with police

The Minneapolis Board of Education voted unanimously to end its contract with the city's police department providing school resource officers after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police's custody.

Continue Reading Below

The "recent actions of officers in the Minneapolis Police Department run directly counter to the values the District seeks in partners," the board said in the resolution passed on Tuesday.

BET CO-FOUNDER CALLS FOR $14T IN REPARATIONS FOR BLACK AMERICANS

"The [Minneapolis Public Schools] leadership team [and] I are committed to preparing a plan that will support the safety of MPS students [and] staff in the coming school year by the Board resolution's 8-18-20, deadline," Superintendent Ed Graff said in a statement. "We look forward to engaging students, staff and families in this process over the summer."

The school district has contracted with the Minneapolis Police Department since 1967 with the exception of a 2004-2009 break when it switched to park police, The Star Tribune reported.

The police department will continue working with Minneapolis Public Schools on safety and security issues, Minneapolis Police Department Deputy Chief Erick Fors said according to the Star Tribune.

“The relationships that were built were impactful not only for the students and staff, but for the officers who had a calling to work with our youth through mentorship and engagement," Fors said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Minneapolis Police Department did not respond to FOX Business request for comment.

In addition, the University of Minnesota said last week it would no longer use the Minneapolis Police Department for large events or specialized services, CBS Minnesota reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS