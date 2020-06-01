Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

BET co-founder calls for $14T in reparations for black Americans

Johnson also weighed in on the "tragic situation" of George Floyd

By FOXBusiness
close
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece Dr. Alveda King discusses her uncle's non-violent approach to protests during the civil rights movement and how Americans today should take the same approach.video

Dr. Alveda King on riots: Violence is never justified

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece Dr. Alveda King discusses her uncle's non-violent approach to protests during the civil rights movement and how Americans today should take the same approach.

BET co-founder Robert L. Johnson called for $14 trillion in reparations for every descendant of African American slaves as "atonement" on Monday following the death of George Floyd.

Continue Reading Below

"Is $14 trillion too much to ask for the atonement of 200 plus years of brutal slavery, de facto and de jure government-sponsored social and economic discrimination and the permanent emotional trauma inflicted upon black Americans by being forced to believe in a hypocritical and unfulfilled pledge that 'all men are created equal'?" Johnson said in a statement.

AFTER LOOTING AND RIOTS, VOLUNTEERS HELP BUSINESSES CLEAN UP

His press release included a link to a paper that advocates for $350,767 for every black person in the U.S. Johnson advocated for direct cash payments over the next 10 to 20 years.

Johnson also weighed in on Floyd's death, which sparked protests throughout the nation.

Robert Johnson, founder of Rlj Cos. and co-founder of BET, speaks at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12, 2018. (Photographer: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Demand that those being charged in this case be presented to a court of law and that the court render the appropriate verdict and punishment," Johnson said. "That has been my answer to every tragic situation like this; and, regrettably it will be the answer when this happens again, as it most certainly will."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Black business leaders have used their platforms to raise awareness of Floyd's death and reassure employees.

"My wife [and] I feel tremendous sadness as our hearts [and] prayers are with the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor [and] all communities ripped apart by violence," Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison wrote on Twitter. "As the father of a young black male, I can only imagine their pain [and] emptiness."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS