Miller64 joins Dry January with a beer-like twist

Jan. 1 might be known as National Hangover Day, but the Chicago-based Miller64 brand under Molson Coors Brewing Co. is going light with a “Dry-ish January” campaign that targets calorie-concerned nondrinkers.

"Dry-ish January is a month-long phenomenon that allows you to put your own spin on the Dry January movement, but in a way that's not as extreme," said Anup Shah, vice president of Miller Family of Brands, in a statement. "The new campaign aims to inspire consumers to enjoy life's happy medium moments. Because why go completely dry when you could go Dry-ish?"

Actor Nicholas Braun from HBO’s “Succession” teamed up with the revamped brand to bring the campaign to life in a 36-second video. A single can of Miller64 has a total of 64 calories and 2.8 percent alcohol by volume.

"Miller64 is a beer that's been around since 2008, but with this new campaign, we're bringing it into a relevant conversation for younger millennial drinkers," Shah said. "We know these drinkers are seeking lighter beverage options, but still want to enjoy beer. As an extra light beer, Miller64 lets them do just that."

In a press release, Miller64 referenced a commissioned survey that revealed more than 20 million Millennials intend to avoid alcohol during the month of January. However, the brand is counting on millions to break their dry resolution based on the survey showing one-third of Millennials gave up in previous years within seven days.

Forty-five percent of respondents — or nearly 5 million Millennials — said they are not confident they’ll be able to achieve their Dry January resolution for 2020. Moreover, slightly more than seven in 10 respondents (71 percent) said there is at least one circumstance that would shake their drinking resolve, including celebrations, environmental conditions and stress.

Miller64 will partner with influencers for its Dry-ish January starter kit, which includes a 31-day motivational calendar that features “inspirational-ish quotes like ‘Don't go big. Don't go home either.’”

Additionally, Miller64 is offering a rebate program so customers can earn cash back for their purchases. Texting MILLER64 to 73255 will provide a return on any 24-pack bought in the New Year.