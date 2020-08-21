Both millennials and baby boomers name Tesla Model 3 the 'most satisfying' car

Millennials and baby boomers finally have something they agree on: the Tesla Model 3.

That’s according to a new report from Consumer Reports that found the electric sedan to be the most satisfying car among both groups, as it was with members of Gen X and the Silent Generation, born between 1925 and 1945.

The survey asked owners if they’d buy the same model again and also to rate it on driving experience, comfort, value, styling, and audio controls.

Gen X also ranked the Tesla Model S second and Model X fourth with the Audi A5 splitting them in third, while Boomers rounded out their top four with the Ford Expedition, Porsche 718 and Model S. Millennials went for the Subaru Ascent, Mazda CX-5 and Honda Accord after the electric sedan.

What do America’s oldest drivers prefer? The Genesis G90 came in second on their list, followed by the Model S and Toyota Prius V.

Consumer reports previously named the Model 3 as of its top pics of 2020.

Here are the full Top 10’s for each age group:

Most Satisfying for Millennials

Tesla Model 3 Subaru Ascent Mazda CX-5 Honda Accord Subaru Forester Ford F-150 Honda CR-V Honda Civic Honda Odyssey Subaru Impreza

Generation X:

Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model S Audi A5 Tesla Model X Volkswagen Golf Toyota Prius Toyota RAV4 Subaru Ascent Jeep Wrangler Volkswagen GTI

Baby Boomers:

Tesla Model 3 Ford Expedition Porsche 718 Boxster Tesla Model S Mazda MX-5 Miata Volvo XC40 Dodge Challenger Toyota Prius BMW X5 Ford Mustang

Silent Generation:

Tesla Model 3 Genesis G90 Tesla Model S Toyota Prius V Honda Ridgeline Toyota Prius Subaru Forester Hyundai Santa Fe Mazda6 Ford Mustang

