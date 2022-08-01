Kodiak Cakes donates proceeds from limited-edition products to grizzly bear, wildlife conservation

Wildlife in the American Northwest is getting some serious support from Kodiak Cakes.

The power breakfast brand that sells protein-packed pancake mixes, toaster waffles and cereals is teaming up with Vital Ground Foundation in a new initiative to conserve grizzly bear habitats.

Kodiak Cakes has pledged to donate 100% of all online sales of its limited-edition Keep it Wild merchandise directly to the wildlife conservation organization.

The Park City, Utah-based company will also match every sale dollar for dollar, in honor of World Conservation Day.

The special collection includes a food bundle, as well as hats, a T-shirt and a poster print designed by award-winning graphic designer Aaron Draplin.

"I know my design is a little thing, but I was so proud to contribute in any way," Draplin said in a statement posted on Kodiak Cake’s website.

"I hope my poster inspires folks to learn about these majestic beasts and contribute to keeping them around for generations."

Kodiak Cakes recently welcomed actor Zac Efron as the company’s chief brand officer; he has served as spokesperson for the promotion on social media.

Efron showed off the merchandise and original apparel design in an Instagram post on July 28.

"This is my favorite shirt," he said. "I wear this every day … It's sick."

Kodiak Cakes has been actively donating to Vital Ground Foundation since a first donation in 2012, according to Vital Ground partnerships director Kevin Rhoades.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Rhoades shared that Kodiak Cakes aims to beat last year's donation of $100,000 with this year's Keep it Wild campaign.

"I want to thank Kodiak Cakes for really taking us on to be one of their major partners and for putting the money on the ground where it's really going to count for the bears and the landscape," he said.

Vital Ground Foundation, based in Missoula, Montana, is a wildlife conservation organization that is working to protect grizzly bear habitats across the Rocky Mountains and the American Northwest.

Rhoades relayed that one of the foundation's missions is to build programs to prevent conflict between bears and humans.

Since the foundation's beginnings in 1990, Vital Ground has been able to protect more than 683,000 acres of land.

The Keep it Wild campaign is active while supplies last.