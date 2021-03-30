Midwestern Pet Foods issues recall for salmonella concerns

Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. is issuing another recall for pet food products at one of its manufacturing facilities, although this time it's over salmonella concerns.

The recently beleaguered company issued a voluntary recall over the weekend for certain dog and cat food products that were produced at its Monmouth, Illinois facility, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a notice.

The notice came shortly after the FDA disclosed that hundreds of pets were killed or fell ill after consuming the company's products manufactured at a separate facility in Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In its latest notice, a handful of dog and cat food brands including CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian have the "potential to be contaminated with Salmonella," according to the agency.

The affected products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers, according to the notice. However, this particular recall only covers "certain products manufactured at Midwestern Pet Foods Monmouth, Illinois facility" which can be identified in the date code as an “M”.

The recall was issued after routine sampling revealed that the "products may contain the bacteria," the notice read. However, no illnesses in pets or owners have been reported to date.

MIDWESTERN PET FOODS EXPANDS RECALL AFTER DEATHS OF OVER 70 DOGS, FDA SAYS

Still, salmonella can make animals seem lethargic, have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, the agency said. However, some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

"Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans," the FDA said.

Any owner who handled the contaminated pet products, "especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands" afterward is also at risk of exposure to the bacteria. This includes if they touched a surface that the affected products also touched.

In January, the pet food manufacturer made headlines after reports surfaced that 110 pets have died and another 210 fell ill after consuming products deriving from its Oklahoma manufacturing plant due to potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.

The company had expanded an earlier recall, first issued in December, to cover all pet food products containing corn at the plant and have an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022.

Aflatoxin is a mold byproduct that has the ability to grow on corn and other grains, which are commonly used as ingredients in pet food.

At very high levels, "aflatoxins can cause illness and death in pets," the FDA said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In both cases, officials urged owners to wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and any storage containers and call their veterinarian if they believe their pet has been exposed to either salmonella or aflatoxin.

In its latest recall, retailers and distributors should immediately pull the affected products from their store shelves and from their inventory.

"Do not sell or donate the recalled products," the notice said.

Midwestern Pet Foods did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.