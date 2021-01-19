Microsoft joins $2 billion fundraising round for GM's Cruise self-driving car company

Microsoft has taken a stake in the General Motors-run Cruise self-driving car company during a $2 billion funding round that values the operation at $30 billion.

The parties have also entered a technical partnership that will see Cruise use Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform for its operations.

“Our mission to bring safer, better and more affordable transportation to everyone isn’t just a tech race – it’s also a trust race,” Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said in a press release on the partnership. “Microsoft, as the gold standard in the trustworthy democratization of technology, will be a force multiplier for us as we commercialize our fleet of self-driving, all-electric, shared vehicles.”

Honda, which had previously invested several billion dollars in Cruise, also increased its position during the funding round along with several unnamed institutional investors.

Cruise recently began testing its autonomous cars on the streets of San Francisco without a backup driver in the driver's seat as it develops its technology with an eye on launching a driverless ride-hailing service using the Origin electric shuttle it unveiled last year.

A fixed timetable for a public roll-out of the service has not been announced, but Amman in December said that 2021 would be an "exciting year."

GM stock was up over 8% in early Tuesday trading following the news.