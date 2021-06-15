Michigan man gets Costco job after his daughter’s tweet goes viral

A man in Michigan landed his dream job last week with a little help from the internet.

Jeff Mix, from Michigan, recently started working at his local Costco after his daughter, young adult author Rebecca, tweeted about his desire to work at the wholesale retailer last month.

"My dad has been laid off due to covid and now that he’s vaccinated he’s itching to go back to work, so I told him I’d help him with his resume," Rebecca tweeted in early May. "I asked him where he wants to work, and he said, SO earnestly, ‘costco seems like a nice place.’ I’m gonna cry lol."

COSTCO OPENING 7 NEW WAREHOUSES THIS SUMMER -- HERE’S WHERE THEY’LL BE

In a later tweet, Rebecca added that her dad is "but a constantly cheerful man, extremely good at making nachos, who merely dreams of working for costco."

"Costco ik ur not on twitter but if you see this please don’t let him down," she added. "My dad is very nice. Look at how proud he is."

COSTCO SEES SHIPPING COSTS RISE ON FRESH MEAT, IMPORTED CHEESE

Almost two weeks after those initial tweets, Rebecca posted an update in the same Twitter thread.

She wrote: "GUYS OH MY GOD????????????" alongside a picture of a message she received from a manager at a Michigan Costco.

In that message, the manager wrote, in part: "Our CEO was made aware of your tweet regarding your Dad wanting to work for Costco and it’s made its way to my desk through various channels."

The manager went on to ask Rebecca if her dad had filled out an application, since "that would be the first necessary step for a possible interview."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

After he applied, it appears that Jeff made a good impression in his interview because last week, Rebecca tweeted a picture of his Costco employee badge.

"He’s so excited," Rebecca wrote in a follow-up tweet. "I love him."

She also thanked Costco CEO Craig Jelinek for his hand in getting her dad a job.

"Craig jelinek if u see this i have no idea how u found my tweets but congrats on hiring my dad he's the best thanks!!!!!!!"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Later in her Twitter thread, Rebecca went on to say how her dad’s new job has been a "spark of joy" after some challenging times.

"I’m glad this made a lot of people’s day!" Rebecca tweeted, in part. "Except some said it made them cry so I’m sorry lol!"

She added: "My dad lost his mom last year, & we just lost my mom’s mom, so this has been a weird, funny spark of joy for my family. I’m glad it could be one for you, too. Costco 4ever."