Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Macy’s

Michigan Macy's worker pummeled in caught-on-video attack, police investigating

Footage shows worker repeatedly struck inside Flint, Michigan, Macy's

close
The Macy’s iconic Herald Square store in New York City was looted overnight by rioters. FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos with more. video

Iconic Macy’s flagship NYC store looted overnight

The Macy’s iconic Herald Square store in New York City was looted overnight by rioters. FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos with more.

Police are investigating an attack on a Michigan Macy’s department store worker that was caught on video and later circulated on social media, officials said.

Continue Reading Below

The man was working inside the Flint Township store around 5:45 p.m. on June 15 when he was assaulted, the local police department said in a weekend press release.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MMACY'S INC.7.07-0.01-0.21%

A second person recorded video of the attack, which shows the man, who is black, punch the white store worker in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

BILLION-DOLLAR INVESTMENT FIRM LEAVING SEATTLE AMID 'UNREST'

“What’d you do that for?” the injured man is heard asking, as the camera zooms in on the attack.

The man is again seen hitting the employee while he remains on the floor.

Officials have not provided a specific motive in the attack, but the Detroit Free Press pointed to social media posts that indicated one of the men heard the employee use a racial slur while speaking on the phone.

SHARES OF MACY'S SURGE ON $4.5B SECURED IN NEW FINANCING

But Macy’s spokesperson, Andrea Schwartz, said in a statement to FOX Business that the assault was unprovoked.

"All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked,"  Schwartz told FOX Business in an emailed statement. "We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them, per policy.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Flint Township Police Department said in a Saturday release the attacker and the cameraman fled together.

Damire Palmer, left, and Damarquay Palmer, right (Flint Township Police Department)

Police are looking to speak with the pair, whom the department identified as being Damire Palmer, 18, and 22-year-old Damarquay Palmer, and take their statements regarding the attack. Both have been classified as persons of interest in the case.

President Trump posted about the incident on Monday night.

“Looks what’s going on here,” he wrote. ”Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS