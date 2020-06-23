Michigan Macy's worker pummeled in caught-on-video attack, police investigating

Police are investigating an attack on a Michigan Macy’s department store worker that was caught on video and later circulated on social media, officials said.

Continue Reading Below

The man was working inside the Flint Township store around 5:45 p.m. on June 15 when he was assaulted, the local police department said in a weekend press release.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % M MACY'S INC. 7.07 -0.01 -0.21%

A second person recorded video of the attack, which shows the man, who is black, punch the white store worker in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

BILLION-DOLLAR INVESTMENT FIRM LEAVING SEATTLE AMID 'UNREST'

“What’d you do that for?” the injured man is heard asking, as the camera zooms in on the attack.

The man is again seen hitting the employee while he remains on the floor.

Officials have not provided a specific motive in the attack, but the Detroit Free Press pointed to social media posts that indicated one of the men heard the employee use a racial slur while speaking on the phone.

SHARES OF MACY'S SURGE ON $4.5B SECURED IN NEW FINANCING

But Macy’s spokesperson, Andrea Schwartz, said in a statement to FOX Business that the assault was unprovoked.

"All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked," Schwartz told FOX Business in an emailed statement. "We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them, per policy.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Flint Township Police Department said in a Saturday release the attacker and the cameraman fled together.

Police are looking to speak with the pair, whom the department identified as being Damire Palmer, 18, and 22-year-old Damarquay Palmer, and take their statements regarding the attack. Both have been classified as persons of interest in the case.

President Trump posted about the incident on Monday night.

“Looks what’s going on here,” he wrote. ”Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS