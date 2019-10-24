Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Michigan couple with 21 grandchildren claims $80M Powerball

Associated Press

The northern Michigan couple with seven children and 21 grandchildren has claimed an $80 million Powerball prize. Their plans for their winnings include buying homes for their children. (Michigan State Lottery via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan couple with seven children and 21 grandchildren has claimed an $80 million Powerball prize.

Continue Reading Below

Fifty-four-year-old Phillip Chippewa of Suttons Bay traveled to Lansing on Wednesday with his wife, Dawn, and their family to claim their prize.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

AIR FORCE VETERAN WINS $4M IN TENNESSEE LOTTERY
THESE ARE THE 10 BIGGEST LOTTERY JACKPOTS IN US HISTORY - AND THE PEOPLE WHO WON THEM

Their Powerball ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the Sept. 21 drawing. The couple opted to receive their payment as a one-time lump-sum, which came to $42 million after taxes.

Chippewa says he now has all the money he'll ever need to help his family for generations. The couple's plans for their winnings include buying homes for each of their children.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

They're both members of and work for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. They plan to keep working for now.