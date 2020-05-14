Expand / Collapse search
Michigan barber Karl Manke defies coronavirus lockdown: ‘I’ll be here until Jesus comes’

'[Gov. Whitmer] wants me to obey her rules and I refuse to do that,' Manke said

By FOXBusiness
Karl Manke's Barber and Beauty Shop's Karl Manke discusses his decision to defy Michigan regulation to close down business amid coronavirus.video

Karl Manke’s Barber and Beauty Shop owner Karl Manke has kept his Owosso, Michigan, business open during coronavirus against state regulations, with no plans to close down.

“I’ll be here until Jesus comes,” Manke told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “Either that or I go out in handcuffs.”

TEXAS SALON OWNER FREED AFTER DEFYING GOVERNOR'S CORONAVIRUS ORDERS

Manke said he made the decision on May 4 to reopen and head back to work. For disobeying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s regulations, Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday issued a complaint to suspend Manke’s licenses.

However, Manke said he is still licensed to practice and he’s fed up with Whitmer’s policing.

People gather during a press conference on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Karl Manke's Beauty & Barber Shop in Owosso, Mich. (Sarahbeth Maney/The Flint Journal via AP)

“All I wanted to do was come back to work,” he said. “I need to support my family and I came back to work. Our governor is not my mother. And if she has taken my license, it's a unilateral shutdown with no hearing, with no representation -- nothing. If she takes my license, it will be the beginning of a police state, or it will be a police state.”

