Michaels starts coronavirus-related contactless delivery for crafters at home

Arts and crafts giant Michaels is launching contactless same-day delivery across the U.S., according to a report Thursday from Chain Store Age, a retail news website.

The new service will start April 17 in select stores throughout Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, South Carolina and North Carolina. By next week, the company will reportedly expand the service nationally.

Michaels did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on its contactless delivery service.

Customers who visit the Michaels website once the service launches will be able to choose same-day delivery at checkout from a participating location so long as they live near one.

When selected, delivery personnel will place a customer’s package on their doorstep before they knock or ring a doorbell and return to their vehicle, which is a helpful policy in the social distancing age of the coronavirus.

Same-day delivery is applicable to orders placed before 1 p.m. local time. Any orders placed after this time will be delivered the following day.

Michaels allows same-day delivery for customers living within a 10-mile radius of its stores.

Ship-to-home and curbside pickup will also still be available at participating stores.