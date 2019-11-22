Michael Jackson biopic from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer is in the works

The producer behind music biopics, including “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Jersey Boys,” is developing a movie about Michael Jackson.

Graham King and his GK Films obtained the rights to Jackson’s music for the movie from his estate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The screenplay will cover Jackson’s entire career from his start with the Jackson Five to his rise as a pop star, as well as his legal struggles and allegations of child sex abuse, according to the report.

It will be written by John Logan, according to the report. He has received Oscar nominations for his writing on “Hugo,” “The Aviator” and “Gladiator.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” grossed more than $900 million at the box office. GK Films’ website states it has another untitled Freddie Mercury project in pre-production. King’s production company also has a Bee Gees movie in the works for Paramount, according to the report.

Jackson’s estate seems to be trying to brighten the singer’s legacy after HBO’s documentary “Leaving Neverland” aired accusations from two men who said Jackson sexually abused them as children. The estate has sued HBO over the documentary and Jackson's family has disputed the allegations against the deceased singer.

The estate is also working on a Broadway musical about Jackson, which is scheduled to open next August. Ephraim Sykes, who was nominated for a Tony award this year for his performance in "The Temptations" musical, has been pegged to play Jackson, Playbill reported.

