MGM Resorts' casinos to open at full capacity without social distancing restrictions

MGM Resorts has gotten permission to run its casinos like normal in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board recently approved a waiver that will allow MGM to operate at 100% occupancy and no social distancing requirements on casino floors, a company news release states.

This update will be applied to MGM’s Las Vegas properties, including the Bellagio Resort & Casino, ARIA Resort & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Park MGM, The Mirage Hotel & Casino, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino.

According to MGM Resorts, the waiver has been granted because the hospitality and gaming company has made a commitment to vaccinate its workforce.

Representatives at MGM Resorts and the Nevada Gaming Control Board did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

MGM is currently working to vaccinate its employees, partners and "surrounding community" for the novel coronavirus.

Onsite vaccinations are available through a partnership the company has made with Community Ambulance, a privately-owned ambulance company in Southern Nevada. Thousands of employees and other locals have reportedly been vaccinated at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Convention Center.

"This is yet another major milestone in Las Vegas' incredible recovery and a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to fully reopen our community," MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle said in the company’s press release.

"We will continue working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests and community," he added. "This vital work must continue for us to defeat this virus, and MGM Resorts is committed to doing our part to get it done."

Las Vegas is a part of Clark County, where more than 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Records from the U.S. Census Bureau show that nearly 2.3 million people live in Clark County while the population of Nevada as a whole is a little more than 3 million.

While health authorities and businesses in Las Vegas work to increase vaccination rates, MGM Resorts is following 80% occupancy restrictions and 3-feet social distance policies throughout its non-gaming floors. This includes restaurants, pools and any other area that is not a casino.

Face masks are still required throughout MGM properties.