MGM offering in-room COVID-19 testing at Las Vegas properties

MGM Resorts International is now offering in-room COVID-19 testing at its Las Vegas properties in an effort to keep tourists safe during the pandemic.

MGM initially closed all of its domestic properties last March and began reopening with restrictions in the second and third quarters of 2020. Its Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and Mirage properties reopened full-time on March 3 for the first time since last spring, according to a 2020 annual report released Tuesday.

"Convene with Confidence is a result of close consultation with health experts and our increased focus on leveraging innovation to not only provide a better guest experience – but a safer one as well," Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' CEO and president, said in a Wednesday statement.

He added that MGM Resorts is "confident" the company has "built a program that enables companies to meet in person, giving them peace of mind as they do so."

On top of contactless check-in and increased cleaning routines, MGM has partnered with Community Ambulance to administer in-room COVID-19 tests at its Las Vegas resorts, according to a press release.

Guests can choose from three different COVID-19 tests based on which one fits with their schedules and destination requirements. One test takes up to 72 hours for results while the other two options take between 20 and 30 minutes.

The in-room testing service costs between $140 to $230 and is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

MGM Resort event attendees can also participate in an optional testing procedure made possible through the secure identity app CLEAR. Attendees download the app, answer a series of health questions, take a molecular or antigen test and see their results through the app once they are available.

Cue Health is providing the portable tests, and Impact Health is administering them to event attendees. Once test results are available and survey questions are answered, the CARE app issues users a red or green "Health Pass" that indicates whether visitors can attend an event.

The company announced in its Tuesday report that COVID-19 "and developments surrounding the global pandemic have had, and we expect will continue to have, a significant impact on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows in 2021."

MGM Resorts' properties have "continued to generate revenues that are significantly lower than historical results" due to social distancing measures that limited guest numbers, slot machine use, the number of seats available at card tables, as well as consumer fears, increased unemployment and so on. The company expects a positive shift in the coming months, however, as vaccines become increasingly available.