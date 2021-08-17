MGM Resorts requiring COVID-19 vaccines for salaried employees, new hires

MGM Resort is modifying its coronavirus vaccine requirement for U.S. employees following an alarming uptick in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.

All salaried employees that don't work remotely will be required to be fully inoculated by Oct. 15, CEO Bill Hornbuckle told employees on Monday in a memo.

Additionally, effective Aug. 30, all new hires, both salaried and hourly, must get vaccinated before starting their in-person job.

It's a decision that MGM didn't "take lightly," according to Hornbuckle, although it comes as delta variant spreads around the country, bringing with it renewed concerns about the safety of employees.

"I know that for some of you this may be an unwelcome development," Hornbuckle said. "However, as one of the largest and most trusted operators and employers in our industry, MGM Resorts is determined to do our part to curb the spread of the virus and help counter alarming trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths."

According to Hornbuckle, vaccines are "the most effective tool in doing so."

The company told FOX Business in a statement that it is exploring ways to get as many people vaccinated as possible, which may include "expanding vaccination requirements among our workforce."

"This is an incredibly complex situation and we’re examining how expanded policies would potentially work and be implemented," the company said.

For now, the company created an internal "Show Us Your Vax" campaign in order to incentivize other employees to get the shot.

If employees upload their vaccine cards to MGM's online portal, the company says they'll have the chance to win prizes from show tickets, restaurant vouchers, spa vouchers, hotel stays and even cash.