Mexican hotel offers home-school aides to attract families, boost bookings

One boutique hotel in Quintana Roo, Mexico, has come up with a unique way to attract visitors during the school year, and it involves having an academic-related amenity.

Hotel Esencia will have staff available for guests who have schooling needs, according to a post shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“FLASH SALE: Complimentary home school coordinators now included with every September/October booking,” the post reads alongside a slow panning video of a lush green yard that is equipped with two pools.

“Our coordinators will help your children connect online with their teachers and supervise their school routine up to five hours per day while parents relax here,” the post continued. “Flights between the US and Cancún have resumed with no travel restrictions.”

Current rates for a single-night stay at the beachfront hotel can range between $400 and $715, according to booking info on third-party travel websites. More lavish suites can be upwards of $1,000 per night.

Other hotels and resorts in Quintana Roo as well as other top travel destinations in Mexico are slowly recovering from the coronavirus lockdown, according to a report from Mexico News Daily.

Preliminary estimates from the state Tourism Ministry say Quintana Roo lost anywhere between $3 billion and $3.5 billion in tourism revenue as a result of the global pandemic.

However, Quintana Roo and the Baja California Sur began phased reopening plans in June, which include popular cities such as Cancún and Los Cabos.

Although home school help might not be offered at every Mexican resort, hotel associations throughout the country have banded together to launch a marketing campaign to attract tourists. The #Come2MexicanCaribbean campaign has at least 200 businesses involved that are offering discounts, free hotel nights, free car rentals and more.