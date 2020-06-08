Mexico resumes tourism in Cancun and these beach destinations

Mexico's most popular beaches will resume tourism.

The governor of Quintana Roo, the state home to destinations like Cancun, Tulum, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and the Mayan Ruins, among others, said it is reopening for business Monday as hotels and resorts gear up to welcome guests in limited capacities.

The U.S. and Mexico restricted non-essential travel along the U.S.-Mexico border on March 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the restrictions, which include tourism, are in place until June 22. But that means travelers could be able to fly to Mexico for leisure as early as July, however, passengers flying should be prepared to be subject to health screenings like temperature checks upon arrival.

Airlines are slowly starting to open up international routes. Flights from airlines like Southwest and American have resumed international travel to parts of Mexico like Los Cabos and Cancun, Mexico, Travel + Leisure reported. And Delta plans to bring back select travel routes from Atlanta to Cancun and Mexico City. Hotels in Quintana Roo are beginning to reopen with health and safety measures in place.

"A lot of the chains and competitors are really stressing deep cleaning [measures], but it's more than that. We’re implementing things like disposable menus, mobile or remote check-ins, maintaining lower capacity, sterilizing luggage and changing our food display so its not self-service," Bill Linehan, president of Karisma Hotels & Resorts, a collection of luxury Caribbean and Mexico resort properties with 13 in the Cancun area, told FOX Business of the properties that are welcoming back guests.

Others, like Sunset World Group's Sunset Royal hotel in Cancun, are also planning to reopen on June 13. Employees will get temperature checks and are undergoing training in COVID-19 protocols like proper use of personal protective equipment, installing sterilizers in hotel entrances, the company said.

Mexico's Labor Department reported that the country has lost at least 346,748 jobs since mid-March as a result of the economic devastation from the coronavirus and social distancing measures to curb the spread. Of those, the biggest employment losses were in Quintana Room, which suffered more than 64,000 job losses, according to the Associated Press.

Mexico has recorded 117,103 cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.