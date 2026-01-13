Expand / Collapse search
Technology
Published

Meta cuts over 1,000 jobs in major metaverse retreat

Tech giant shifts investment to wearable technology

The Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman discusses Meta's purchase of Manus as well as Nvidia's acquisition of Groq on 'Varney & Co.' video

Meta's big investments in 2025 will be part of its 2026 revival, The Futurum Group CEO says

Meta Inc. is beginning to cut 10% of employees, or more than 1,000 jobs, from its Reality Labs division as it shifts its investment away from metaverse products.

"We said last month that we were shifting some of our investment from Metaverse toward Wearables," a Meta spokesperson told FOX Business, adding that this action is part of that effort.

"We plan to reinvest the savings to support the growth of wearables this year," the spokesperson added.

META'S MASSIVE NUCLEAR POWER DEALS WILL HELP US 'WIN' AI RACE AGAINST CHINA, EXECUTIVE SAYS

The impacted employees will be notified on Tuesday, an internal post from Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth reviewed by Bloomberg News showed. 

Signage outside Meta headquarters

Signage outside Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., April 20, 2023.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

META SUED AFTER TEEN BOYS' SUICIDES, FAMILIES CLAIM TECH GIANT IGNORED 'SEXTORTION' SCHEMES

The division includes Meta’s hardware and other futuristic product efforts like VR headsets, AI glasses and virtual world products. 

However, that division has taken a beating, accumulating more than $70 billion in losses since 2021. Reality Labs faced a $4.4 billion operating loss during the third fiscal quarter alone. 

Zuckerberg

Meta's AI glasses debut went wrong when live demos malfunctioned onstage, leaving Zuckerberg fumbling with the technology before a global audience. (Getty Images)

DATA CENTERS RAPIDLY TRANSFORMING SMALL-TOWN AMERICA

Meanwhile, Meta and EssilorLuxottica SA, a Franco-Italian multinational eyewear and eye care company, are in talks to potentially double capacity for AI-powered smart glasses by the end of this year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. 

Oakley Meta HSTN glasses

Oakley and Meta unveiled the new Oakley Meta HSTN AI-powered glasses. (Courtesy of Meta)