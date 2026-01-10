Meta's massive nuclear power deals will help US 'win' AI race against China, executive says

Meta's latest nuclear power deals will help the U.S. "win" the artificial intelligence (AI) race against China as surging energy demand strains the nation’s power grid, the company’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan told FOX Business.

The tech giant announced Friday it has signed 20-year agreements to buy power from three Vistra-owned nuclear plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania, while also helping develop new nuclear projects with Oklo and TerraPower.

The deals could supply up to 6.6 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2035, according to Kaplan.

"We're just really excited about this opportunity to partner with great American companies and the Trump administration, to bring these, these big energy investments in new nuclear power — up to 6.6 gigawatts by 2035," Kaplan told FOX Business on Friday.

Kaplan added, "It's just a great contribution to the economy, and it's really going to help this country win the AI race against China."

Under the deals, Meta will purchase power from Vistra’s Perry and Davis-Besse plants in Ohio and the Beaver Valley plant in Pennsylvania.

Meta will also support the development of small modular nuclear reactors with Oklo and TerraPower.

TerraPower is backed by billionaire Bill Gates.

Kaplan said the investments will also bring direct benefits to local communities.

"These data centers create thousands of new jobs, and these are good, skilled jobs — pipefitters, steel workers, electricians, electricians, HVAC, plumbers — good, high paying, skilled jobs," Kaplan said. "So we're really excited about the impact that these big infrastructure investments have on the local community."

Kaplan added that the new agreements, combined with Meta’s earlier deal to keep an Illinois nuclear plant operating for another 20 years, will make Meta one of the largest corporate buyers of nuclear power in U.S. history.

"This is a real win-win for the local communities, and we're really grateful for the partnership that we have with them," Kaplan said.

Reuters contributed to this report.