Meow Mix recalls some cat food over potential salmonella contamination

The parent company of Meow Mix cat food announced a limited recall Friday after finding potential salmonella contamination in 30-pound bags of Original Choice Dry Cat Food.

The impacted products were sold at some Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, the J. M. Smucker Co. said in a statement.

Anyone who bought the product from those locations is urged to not feed it to their cats and throw it out immediately.

The bacteria can sicken cats as well as infect humans who handle the contaminated pet food, the company said.

Normal symptoms in humans can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. More serious cases develop arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms.

In cats, the symptoms can also include vomiting and diarrhea, the company said, but sometimes the cats will only show decreased appetite, fever and excessive salivation.

Even cats with no symptoms can spread the infection to other pets or humans in the household.

Anyone whose cat is experiencing any of those symptoms after eating a possibly infected meal should contact a vet.

Smucker, which also offers products for human consumption, including Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanutbutter and Folgers coffee, announced it was buying Meow Mix’s former parent company, Big Heart Pet Brands, for $3.2 million in 2015.