Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday.

JM Smucker sales hit record as coronavirus shoppers stock up kitchens

Revenue growth shows payoff from brand loyalty, CEO says

By FOXBusiness
J.M. Smucker Co.’s fourth-quarter sales spiked 10 percent as consumers stocked up on comfort food while hunkering down at home to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Orville, Ohio-based food-products manufacturer earned $226.3 million, or an adjusted $2.57 a share, on revenue of $2.09 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Reinfitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of $2.29 a share, on revenue of $2.06 billion.

Smucker’s strong response to the COVID-19 pandemic is “reflected in our exceptional fourth-quarter results, with record-setting net sales and adjusted earnings per share,” CEO Mark Smucker said in a statement. “This exceptional growth is a testament to the strength of our brands and consumer-centric strategy, as consumers turned to trusted products to stock their kitchens as stay-at-home orders were implemented across North America."

The quarterly results also benefited from positive comparisons with previous year, when the company had to book a $97.9 million goodwill charge.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.