JM Smucker sales hit record as coronavirus shoppers stock up kitchens

J.M. Smucker Co.’s fourth-quarter sales spiked 10 percent as consumers stocked up on comfort food while hunkering down at home to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The Orville, Ohio-based food-products manufacturer earned $226.3 million, or an adjusted $2.57 a share, on revenue of $2.09 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Reinfitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of $2.29 a share, on revenue of $2.06 billion.

Smucker’s strong response to the COVID-19 pandemic is “reflected in our exceptional fourth-quarter results, with record-setting net sales and adjusted earnings per share,” CEO Mark Smucker said in a statement. “This exceptional growth is a testament to the strength of our brands and consumer-centric strategy, as consumers turned to trusted products to stock their kitchens as stay-at-home orders were implemented across North America."

The quarterly results also benefited from positive comparisons with previous year, when the company had to book a $97.9 million goodwill charge.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.