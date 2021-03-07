Meghan Markle's dress in bombshell Oprah tell-all cost nearly $5,000

Meghan Markle is not only making a bold statement with the bombshells revealed in Sunday evening's interview with Oprah Winfrey, but in her choice of fashion as well.

Markle is wearing a $4,700 black, triple silk georgette dress designed by Giorgio Armani, which features a white lotus flower print down the right shoulder. According to Town and Country, Markle chose the dress because of the "symbolism behind the bloom," which represents rebirth and spiritual enlightenment.

Meghan and Harry began their own rebirth last year, when they announced they would begin the process of steping aside from royal duties in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal life was supposed to be reviewed after a year. On Feb. 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple would not return to royal duties and Harry would relinquish his honorary military titles — a decision that made formal, and final, the couple’s split from the royal family. Since then, the couple announced that they are pregnant with a second child, following the birth of their son, Archie, in May 2019.

Markle is also wearing a diamond Cartier Love bracelet that was once owned by Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, and used to help craft Meghan's engagement ring. The royals chose the bracelet so that Diana could be there with them in spirit, according to PEOPLE. In addition, Markle wears $695 spiky black Aquazzura pumps, blue topaz earrings by Canadian brand Birks and an aquamarine necklace by British designer Pippa Small.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is wearing a dove gray J. Crew Ludlow suit, featuring a $425 jacket and $225 pants, along with a simple white shirt. The look is similar to what Harry wore for Archie's photo op.

The wide-ranging interview covers everything from Meghan "stepping into life as a Royal" to "marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," according to a press release.

On Sunday, CBS released two 30-second teasers for the upcoming interview, in which Winfrey notes that "no subject [is] off-limits."

In Britan, the interview is seen as poorly timed. It airs as Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, remains hospitalized in London after undergoing a heart procedure.

It is unclear what public reaction, if any, the queen and other royal family members will have to Sunday’s interview. The U.K.’s Sunday Times newspaper, citing an anonymous source, reported that the queen would not watch it. Queen Elizabeth II stressed the importance of unity and family in a royal address Sunday, which aired just hours before Meghan and Harry's interview was set to air.

Meghan and Harry's interview, the first since stepping away from royal life, comes as Buckingham Palace said it was launching a human resources investigation on Wednesday after London newspaper The Times reported that a former aide had accused Meghan of bullying staff in 2018. A spokesman for the duchess said she was “saddened by the latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

'Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' is being broadcast first in the United States; British audiences will not be able to see it until Monday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report