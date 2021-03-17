Meghan Markle writes handwritten letters of encouragement for women in the U.K. trying to find work

Meghan Markle wrote handwritten notes to women in the U.K. who are trying to return to the workforce after being unemployed.

Although the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to California, they maintain a relationship with the U.K.-based organization Smart Works. The organization provides clothing and coaching to unemployed women to help them rejoin the workforce and get the ball rolling on a career.

Smart Works took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that Markle showed off her calligraphy skills by writing personal, handwritten notes of encouragement, each spanning one or two sentences, to wish the women who participate in the organization luck on their job interviews.

"I wanted to write personally to wish you every success in your upcoming interview. While any interview can feel daunting, I know that Smart Works has enabled you with the confidence to thrive throughout the process," Markle wrote in one.

"You’ll be amazing in your interview remember deep breath and be yourself," she added in her own handwriting.

In another, she congratulated a woman for landing a job in public health.

"I wanted to offer my personal congratulations on landing a new position in public health – I can’t think of anything more important right now," the letter reads. "And I’m so pleased to know that Smart Works supported you in the lead-up to your successful job interview."

Smart Works shared the letters on its Instagram along with a note thanking the Duchess of Sussex for going the extra mile for their clients.

"In celebration of Women's History Month and International Women’s Day, our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex took a moment to send some words of encouragement to a few of our clients," the caption reads. "Written by The Duchess, several personal notes were delivered to our centre earlier this week, and then dispatched to our clients, to give them that extra piece of encouragement as they return to the workplace."

According to People, Smart Works is a cause that’s close to Markle’s heart. In September of 2019, the Duchess of Sussex spoke at length about the organization in her first official post-maternity leave engagement.

"When I first moved to the U.K. it was incredibly important to me personally to be able to connect with people on the ground who were doing really important work," Markle said at the time.

She added: "The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community…..it's a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits."